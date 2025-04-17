 Skip to content

Premier League Darts: Chris Dobey picks up first nightly win with Rotterdam demolition of Stephen Bunting

Premier League Darts Night 11 in Rotterdam sees Chris Dobey seal first nightly victory of the campaign, defeating Stephen Bunting in the final; Bunting, two weeks on from first nightly win in Berlin, beat Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler but totally outplayed in final as Dobey wins 6-2

Thursday 17 April 2025 23:06, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Chris Dobey clinched his first Premier League nightly win of 2025, beating Stephen Bunting in the final in Rotterdam

Chris Dobey picked up his first Premier League Darts nightly win of 2025 with a 6-2 victory over Stephen Bunting in the final on Night 11 in Rotterdam.

A fortnight ago, Bunting secured his first points of the entire campaign en route to clinching a night victory in Berlin, but could not back it up in the final after an evening in which he beat Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler.

The final between Bunting and Dobey saw eighth face seventh - the first time such a clash has happened since week six of 2022 - with The Bullet failing to turn up vs Hollywood when it mattered.

With a semi-final defeat to Bunting, Littler missed out on the chance to pick up a record fifth Premier League nightly win for 2025 - under the current format introduced in 2022, the record for nightly wins in a single campaign is four.

Premier League Darts
Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The opening three quarter-finals of the night produced three surprise results as Dobey beat Luke Humphries 6-3, Nathan Aspinall defeated Gerwyn Price 6-3 and Bunting stunned home favourite Van Gerwen 6-5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Dobey checked out a wonderful 126 finish on the bullseye during his 6-3 victory over Luke Humphries

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Stephen Bunting edged past Michael van Gerwen during their Premier League quarter-final clash on Night 11 in Rotterdam.

Littler then took on Rob Cross, and having survived a match dart, was forced to take out a sensational 145 to claim a dramatic 6-5 win and progress to the semi-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Luke Littler and Rob Cross played out a Premier League Darts thriller as the Nuke won 6-5 in the quarter-finals in Rotterdam

Dobey cruised past Aspinall 6-2 into the final seeking his first nightly win of the campaign, before Bunting secured a wonderful 6-5 victory over Littler in an epic semi-final - Littler a whisker away from checking out 138 with a match dart which hit the wire of double nine.

Also See:

The final proved thoroughly one-sided, however, as Dobey streaked to 5-1 ahead, clinching the night the next time he had the darts.

Premier League Darts - Night 11

Quarter-finals
Chris Dobey 6-3 Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price 3-6 Nathan Aspinall
Stephen Bunting 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross
Semi-finals
Chris Dobey 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
Stephen Bunting 6-5 Luke Littler
Final
Chris Dobey 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Dobey: I knew I could do it - I'm back in play-off mix

Rotterdam winner Chris Dobey told Sky Sports:

"It feels great to be back in the winning circle. I knew I could do it, it's just about performing on the night. I am a fighter, kept believing and I am here to win.

"Three great performances and I am back in the play-off mix.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Following a clinical display against Bunting in the final on Night 11 in Rotterdam, Dobey says he's putting himself back amongst the elite players in darts

"I learnt from playing local stuff. My dad never let me win. That stubborn mindset, I have to take my hat off to that!

"I believe I can still get into the top four if I can keep this performance up. I think I have a good chance."

Where does the Premier League head next?

Night 12 of Premier League Darts comes your way from Liverpool on Thursday April 24, live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm, with quarter-finals including Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler and Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall.

Full quarter-final line-up for Night 12

  • Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
  • Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting
  • Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

BetMGM Premier League 2025 - winners and schedule

Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, World Championship and more! Stream darts without a contract on NOW.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW