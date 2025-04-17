Premier League Darts: Chris Dobey picks up first nightly win with Rotterdam demolition of Stephen Bunting
Premier League Darts Night 11 in Rotterdam sees Chris Dobey seal first nightly victory of the campaign, defeating Stephen Bunting in the final; Bunting, two weeks on from first nightly win in Berlin, beat Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler but totally outplayed in final as Dobey wins 6-2
Thursday 17 April 2025 23:06, UK
Chris Dobey picked up his first Premier League Darts nightly win of 2025 with a 6-2 victory over Stephen Bunting in the final on Night 11 in Rotterdam.
A fortnight ago, Bunting secured his first points of the entire campaign en route to clinching a night victory in Berlin, but could not back it up in the final after an evening in which he beat Michael van Gerwen and Luke Littler.
The final between Bunting and Dobey saw eighth face seventh - the first time such a clash has happened since week six of 2022 - with The Bullet failing to turn up vs Hollywood when it mattered.
With a semi-final defeat to Bunting, Littler missed out on the chance to pick up a record fifth Premier League nightly win for 2025 - under the current format introduced in 2022, the record for nightly wins in a single campaign is four.
The opening three quarter-finals of the night produced three surprise results as Dobey beat Luke Humphries 6-3, Nathan Aspinall defeated Gerwyn Price 6-3 and Bunting stunned home favourite Van Gerwen 6-5.
Littler then took on Rob Cross, and having survived a match dart, was forced to take out a sensational 145 to claim a dramatic 6-5 win and progress to the semi-finals.
Dobey cruised past Aspinall 6-2 into the final seeking his first nightly win of the campaign, before Bunting secured a wonderful 6-5 victory over Littler in an epic semi-final - Littler a whisker away from checking out 138 with a match dart which hit the wire of double nine.
The final proved thoroughly one-sided, however, as Dobey streaked to 5-1 ahead, clinching the night the next time he had the darts.
Premier League Darts - Night 11
|Quarter-finals
|Chris Dobey
|6-3
|Luke Humphries
|Gerwyn Price
|3-6
|Nathan Aspinall
|Stephen Bunting
|6-5
|Michael van Gerwen
|Luke Littler
|6-5
|Rob Cross
|Semi-finals
|Chris Dobey
|6-2
|Nathan Aspinall
|Stephen Bunting
|6-5
|Luke Littler
|Final
|Chris Dobey
|6-2
|Stephen Bunting
Dobey: I knew I could do it - I'm back in play-off mix
Rotterdam winner Chris Dobey told Sky Sports:
"It feels great to be back in the winning circle. I knew I could do it, it's just about performing on the night. I am a fighter, kept believing and I am here to win.
"Three great performances and I am back in the play-off mix.
"I learnt from playing local stuff. My dad never let me win. That stubborn mindset, I have to take my hat off to that!
"I believe I can still get into the top four if I can keep this performance up. I think I have a good chance."
Where does the Premier League head next?
Night 12 of Premier League Darts comes your way from Liverpool on Thursday April 24, live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm, with quarter-finals including Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler and Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall.
Full quarter-final line-up for Night 12
- Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
- Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
- Rob Cross vs Stephen Bunting
- Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey
BetMGM Premier League 2025 - winners and schedule
- February 6: Night One - Winner: Luke Humphries
- February 13: Night Two - Winner: Luke Littler
- February 20: Night Three - Winner: Gerwyn Price
- February 27: Night Four - Winner: Luke Humphries
- March 6: Night Five - Winner: Luke Littler
- March 13: Night Six - Winner: Gerwyn Price
- March 20: Night Seven - Winner: Luke Littler
- March 27: Night Eight - Winner: Luke Littler
- April 3: Night Nine - Winner: Stephen Bunting
- April 10: Night 10 - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
- April 17: Night 11 - Winner: Chris Dobey
- April 24: Night 12 - Liverpool
- May 1: Night 13 - Birmingham
- May 8: Night 14 - Leeds
- May 15: Night 15 - Aberdeen
- May 22: Night 16 - Sheffield
- May 29: Play-Offs - London's O2 arena
