Premier League Darts table 2025 as Luke Littler defends his title
Keep up to date with the Premier League Darts table for 2025; defending champion Luke Littler and world No 1 Luke Humphries among the eight players involved; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday up to and including the final on May 29
Thursday 15 May 2025 23:35, UK
Eight of the world's top players, including Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, have been battling it out to be crowned Premier League champion at London's O2 arena on May 29.
Littler, Humphries and Gerwyn Price have secured places in the Premier League Darts Play-Offs, with the last spot up for grabs on the final night of the regular season with Nathan Aspinall in pole position.
The winner of the tournament will scoop £275,000, while the prize pot across the competition is £1m with each nightly winner earning a cool £10,000.
Premier League Darts 2025 - latest standings in full
Premier League Darts 2025 results - winners by night
- February 6: Night One - Winner: Luke Humphries
- February 13: Night Two - Winner: Luke Littler
- February 20: Night Three - Winner: Gerwyn Price
- February 27: Night Four - Winner: Luke Humphries
- March 6: Night Five - Winner: Luke Littler
- March 13: Night Six - Winner: Gerwyn Price
- March 20: Night Seven - Winner: Luke Littler
- March 27: Night Eight - Winner: Luke Littler
- April 3: Night Nine - Winner: Stephen Bunting
- April 10: Night 10 - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
- April 17: Night 11 - Winner: Chris Dobey
- April 24: Night 12 - Winner: Gerywn Price
- May 1: Night 13 - Winner: Luke Littler
- May 8: Night 14 - Winner: Luke Humphries
- May 15: Night 15 - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
- May 22: Night 16 - Sheffield
- May 29: Play-Offs - London's O2 arena
