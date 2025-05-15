Premier League Darts table 2025 as Luke Littler defends his title

Eight of the world's top players, including Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, have been battling it out to be crowned Premier League champion at London's O2 arena on May 29.

Littler, Humphries and Gerwyn Price have secured places in the Premier League Darts Play-Offs, with the last spot up for grabs on the final night of the regular season with Nathan Aspinall in pole position.

The winner of the tournament will scoop £275,000, while the prize pot across the competition is £1m with each nightly winner earning a cool £10,000.

Image: How the Premier League table looks after Nathan Aspinall's Night 15 win in Aberdeen

Premier League Darts 2025 - latest standings in full

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Premier League Darts 2025 results - winners by night

Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, World Championship and more! Stream darts without a contract on NOW.