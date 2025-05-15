 Skip to content
Update

Premier League Darts table 2025 as Luke Littler defends his title

Keep up to date with the Premier League Darts table for 2025; defending champion Luke Littler and world No 1 Luke Humphries among the eight players involved; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday up to and including the final on May 29

Thursday 15 May 2025 23:35, UK

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler, Premier League Darts (PA Images)
Image: Eight of the world's top players, including Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, feature in the Premier League

Eight of the world's top players, including Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, have been battling it out to be crowned Premier League champion at London's O2 arena on May 29.

Littler, Humphries and Gerwyn Price have secured places in the Premier League Darts Play-Offs, with the last spot up for grabs on the final night of the regular season with Nathan Aspinall in pole position.

The winner of the tournament will scoop £275,000, while the prize pot across the competition is £1m with each nightly winner earning a cool £10,000.

Also See:

Premier League Darts table night 15, Aberdeen
Image: How the Premier League table looks after Nathan Aspinall's Night 15 win in Aberdeen

Premier League Darts 2025 - latest standings in full

Datawrapper This content is provided by Datawrapper, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Premier League Darts 2025 results - winners by night

Sky Sports is the home of the Premier League, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts, World Championship and more! Stream darts without a contract on NOW.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW