Players Championship darts: Dutch player Jermaine Wattimena secures maiden PDC ranking title with victory over Lukas Wenig

Jermaine Wattimena secured his maiden PDC ranking title with an 8-5 victory over Lukas Wenig in Wednesday's Players Championship 23.

Wattimena lost all six of his previous ranking finals but finally managed to get his hands on a win in Hildesheim after being on the PDC ProTour for the last decade.

The Dutchman becomes the third successive first-time title winner on the Players Championship circuit, after Bradley Brooks and Sebastian Bialecki also won their maiden titles over recent weeks.

"I have finally won a title. This means so much to me," Wattimena said.

"After losing in five [ProTour] finals and a major final, now I have a title. I'm so, so happy!

"Lukas is a really good player. He's one of the best in Germany. We both missed a lot of doubles, but thankfully it went my way.

"I have no words for this. I know I'm in good form. I wasn't at my best in a couple of the games, but the only thing that counts is that I won the tournament."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Wattimena averaged 103 and 104 in early wins over Jose de Sousa and Rob Owen, before taking out a 157 finish to defeat Gabriel Clemens 6-4 in the third round.

He then claimed back-to-back 6-4 victories over Danny Noppert and Ryan Joyce to reach the last four, where he knocked out Brooks 7-2.

Wenig proved a tough opponent in Wednesday's final, but Wattimena opened up a two-leg buffer with a crucial 106 checkout in leg 10, before converting a 107 finish on tops to claim victory.

Wenig, who was playing in his first Players Championship final, beat Belgium's Mario Vandenbogaerde in round one, before coming out on top against Tom Bissell in a decider.

His momentum continued with a trio of 6-2 victories against Jimmy van Schie, Daryl Gurney and Justin Hood respectively.

Then, in the semi-final, he followed up an 11-dart break with a clinical 109 kill to take down Dutch star Wessel Nijman in a decider.

2025 Players Championship 23

Wednesday July 30

Halle 39, Hildesheim

Last 16

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Michael Flynn

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Danny Noppert

Mervyn King 6-4 Dennie Olde Kalter

Bradley Brooks 6-4 Gian van Veen

Justin Hood 6-3 Andy Baetens

Lukas Wenig 6-2 Daryl Gurney

Ross Smith 6-3 Owen Bates

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Andreas Harrysson

Quarter-Finals

Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Ryan Joyce

Bradley Brooks 6-3 Mervyn King

Lukas Wenig 6-2 Justin Hood

Wessel Nijman 6-3 Ross Smith

Semi-Finals

Jermaine Wattimena 7-2 Bradley Brooks

Lukas Wenig 7-6 Wessel Nijman

Final

Jermaine Wattimena 8-5 Lukas Wenig

Which event is next on Sky Sports?

The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are set to be joined by World Champion Luke Littler in headlining this year's field.

Mike De Decker sensationally stormed to his first Premier Event title at last year's event.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW