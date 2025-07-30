Players Championship darts: Dutch player Jermaine Wattimena secures maiden PDC ranking title with victory over Lukas Wenig
Jermaine Wattimena claimed his maiden PDC ranking title with a win over Lukas Wenig in Hildesheim; you can watch the BoyleSports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports from October 6-12 at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester
Wednesday 30 July 2025 23:13, UK
Jermaine Wattimena secured his maiden PDC ranking title with an 8-5 victory over Lukas Wenig in Wednesday's Players Championship 23.
Wattimena lost all six of his previous ranking finals but finally managed to get his hands on a win in Hildesheim after being on the PDC ProTour for the last decade.
The Dutchman becomes the third successive first-time title winner on the Players Championship circuit, after Bradley Brooks and Sebastian Bialecki also won their maiden titles over recent weeks.
"I have finally won a title. This means so much to me," Wattimena said.
"After losing in five [ProTour] finals and a major final, now I have a title. I'm so, so happy!
"Lukas is a really good player. He's one of the best in Germany. We both missed a lot of doubles, but thankfully it went my way.
"I have no words for this. I know I'm in good form. I wasn't at my best in a couple of the games, but the only thing that counts is that I won the tournament."
Wattimena averaged 103 and 104 in early wins over Jose de Sousa and Rob Owen, before taking out a 157 finish to defeat Gabriel Clemens 6-4 in the third round.
He then claimed back-to-back 6-4 victories over Danny Noppert and Ryan Joyce to reach the last four, where he knocked out Brooks 7-2.
Wenig proved a tough opponent in Wednesday's final, but Wattimena opened up a two-leg buffer with a crucial 106 checkout in leg 10, before converting a 107 finish on tops to claim victory.
Wenig, who was playing in his first Players Championship final, beat Belgium's Mario Vandenbogaerde in round one, before coming out on top against Tom Bissell in a decider.
His momentum continued with a trio of 6-2 victories against Jimmy van Schie, Daryl Gurney and Justin Hood respectively.
Then, in the semi-final, he followed up an 11-dart break with a clinical 109 kill to take down Dutch star Wessel Nijman in a decider.
2025 Players Championship 23
Wednesday July 30
Halle 39, Hildesheim
Last 16
Ryan Joyce 6-3 Michael Flynn
Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Danny Noppert
Mervyn King 6-4 Dennie Olde Kalter
Bradley Brooks 6-4 Gian van Veen
Justin Hood 6-3 Andy Baetens
Lukas Wenig 6-2 Daryl Gurney
Ross Smith 6-3 Owen Bates
Wessel Nijman 6-4 Andreas Harrysson
Quarter-Finals
Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Ryan Joyce
Bradley Brooks 6-3 Mervyn King
Lukas Wenig 6-2 Justin Hood
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Ross Smith
Semi-Finals
Jermaine Wattimena 7-2 Bradley Brooks
Lukas Wenig 7-6 Wessel Nijman
Final
Jermaine Wattimena 8-5 Lukas Wenig
Which event is next on Sky Sports?
The 2025 BoyleSports World Grand Prix will take place at the Mattioli Arena, Leicester from October 6-12, as 32 of the world's top stars compete in one of the sport's most prestigious tournaments.
Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are set to be joined by World Champion Luke Littler in headlining this year's field.
Mike De Decker sensationally stormed to his first Premier Event title at last year's event.
