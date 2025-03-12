Luke Humphries hits second nine-darter in week ahead of Luke Littler showdown

Luke Humphries warmed up for his Premier League Darts showdown with Luke Littler by hitting his second nine-darter in a week at the Player Championship 6.

The 2024 world champion hit nine perfect darts in a 6-3 first-round victory over Andy Boulton on Wednesday.

It sparked Humphries' run all the way to the final in Leicester, with Jitse Van der Wal (6-5), Luke Woodhouse (6-5), William O'Connor (6-3), Damon Heta (6-5) and Ross Smith (7-5) all beaten before an 8-3 defeat to Gian van Veen in the final.

Humphries' perfect set came six days after his last nine-darter against Rob Cross on Night Five of the Premier League Darts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries hit a nine-darter but lost to Rob Cross in the quarter-finals; Cross then hit a nine-darter in his semi-final loss to Nathan Aspinall.

Humphries found perfection in the second leg of the match with the 17th nine-darter in Premier League history and first since Littler's in the 2024 final, taking out T20, T19, then D12 to send the Brighton crowd into a frenzy.

It was also Humphries' first televised nine-darter, fifth overall in his career and second against Cross after four in 2023.

Humphries faces Littler in the quarter-finals of Night Six of Premier League Darts on Thursday as the top two in the world go head to head at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

Humphries and Littler have won four of the opening five nights between them, with Humphries currently occupying a two-point lead over the teenage world champion at the top of the table.

