Beau Greaves beats Fallon Sherrock and Lorraine Winstanley to win two more PDC Women's Series titles

Beau Greaves recorded back-to-back wins in Milton Keynes on Saturday to move on to eight Women's Series titles in 2025, taking her career tally to 36.

The 21-year-old beat Fallon Sherrock 5-2 in the Event 13 final at Arena MK after seeing off Gemma Hayter 5-2 in the semi-finals and Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-3 in the last eight.

Greaves then doubled up by defeating Lorraine Winstanley 5-4 in the Event 14 final, following a 5-2 quarter-final victory over Lisa Ashton and a 5-1 success against Hayter in the semi-finals.

Sherrock was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of Event 14, going down 5-4 to Winstanley.

Image: Greaves has won the last two editions of the Women's World Matchplay

The Women's Series continues at same venue on Sunday with Events 15 and 16 before the campaign takes a break until August.

The Women's World Matchplay is live on Sky Sports on Sunday July 27, with Greaves looking to win the title for a third successive year.

The Doncaster player beat Sherrock 6-3 in the 2024 final after thrashing Mikuru Suzuki 6-1 in the 2023 showpiece.

Image: Fallon Sherrock won the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in 2022

Sherrock won the inaugural staging of the Blackpool event in 2022, overcoming Aileen de Graaf 6-3.

The top eight players in the rankings after Sunday's Women's Series tournaments in Milton Keynes will qualify for the World Matchplay.

Greaves and Sherrock are among those to have already confirmed their spots.