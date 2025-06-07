 Skip to content

Beau Greaves beats Fallon Sherrock and Lorraine Winstanley to win two more PDC Women's Series titles

Beau Greaves wins seventh and eighth Women's Series events of 2025 as she continues to impress ahead of Women's World Matchplay in July, which is live on Sky Sports; 21-year-old beats Fallon Sherrock in the Event 13 final before defeating Lorraine Winstanley to secure victory in Event 14

Saturday 7 June 2025 19:10, UK

Beau Greaves is ready to take her career to the next level
Image: Beau Greaves has now won eight Women's Series events in 2025 and 36 over the course of her career

Beau Greaves recorded back-to-back wins in Milton Keynes on Saturday to move on to eight Women's Series titles in 2025, taking her career tally to 36.

The 21-year-old beat Fallon Sherrock 5-2 in the Event 13 final at Arena MK after seeing off Gemma Hayter 5-2 in the semi-finals and Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-3 in the last eight.

Greaves then doubled up by defeating Lorraine Winstanley 5-4 in the Event 14 final, following a 5-2 quarter-final victory over Lisa Ashton and a 5-1 success against Hayter in the semi-finals.

Sherrock was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of Event 14, going down 5-4 to Winstanley.

Beau Greaves won the Women's World Matchplay in 2024 (Getty Images)
Image: Greaves has won the last two editions of the Women's World Matchplay

The Women's Series continues at same venue on Sunday with Events 15 and 16 before the campaign takes a break until August.

The Women's World Matchplay is live on Sky Sports on Sunday July 27, with Greaves looking to win the title for a third successive year.

The Doncaster player beat Sherrock 6-3 in the 2024 final after thrashing Mikuru Suzuki 6-1 in the 2023 showpiece.

Fallon Sherrock
Image: Fallon Sherrock won the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in 2022

Sherrock won the inaugural staging of the Blackpool event in 2022, overcoming Aileen de Graaf 6-3.

The top eight players in the rankings after Sunday's Women's Series tournaments in Milton Keynes will qualify for the World Matchplay.

Greaves and Sherrock are among those to have already confirmed their spots.

