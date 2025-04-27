Austrian Darts Open: Martin Schindler claims third European Tour title in Graz with win over Ross Smith

Martin Schindler stormed to an 8-4 victory over Ross Smith to win the Austrian Darts Open.

Schindler landed checkouts of 116 and 116 to take a 7-2 lead in the final, before weathering a two-leg Smith comeback to seal his third European Tour title in two years.

The German No 1, who won his first Players Championship title in March, adds the Austrian Open title to his International Darts Open and Swiss Darts Trophy victories on the European Tour.

"I'm so happy, I fought my way through today," said Schindler. "It may not have been great but it was good enough in the end.

"The relief was huge when the match dart went in, when the game is over, only then can you let go of the tension and celebrate, that's exactly what I knew.

"I didn't want to celebrate too early either but I won in the end, that's what counts."

Smith, who came through a tense last-leg decider against Peter Wright in the last 16 before defeating Dirk van Duijvenbode and Ryan Joyce to reach the final, said: "Martin played really well and deserves this title. He's a top professional and a well-deserved winner.

"I'll take it on the chin, I didn't play well in the final but I probably rode my luck to get that far.

"It's good for the rankings and if I reach the final without playing well it means I'm doing something right."

Austrian Darts Open results

Quarter-finals

Josh Rock 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Martin Schindler 6-4 Chris Dobey

Ross Smith 6-4 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Ryan Joyce 6-1 Damon Heta

Semi-finals

Martin Schindler 7-6 Josh Rock

Ross Smith 7-4 Ryan Joyce

Final

Martin Schindler 8-4 Ross Smith

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Thursday, May 1 as Luke Littler takes on Stephen Bunting, while Luke Humphries faces Gerwyn Price. Watch Night 13 of Premier League Darts, in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.