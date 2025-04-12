Women's Series Darts: Noa-Lynn Van Leuven secures back-to-back titles

Noa-Lynn van Leuven continued her pursuit of Beau Greaves in the PDC Women's Series with back-to-back titles at Events 9 & 10 in the Netherlands.

At the ninth time of asking, Van Leuven progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a Women's Series event for the first time this year.

Back on home soil, the 28-year-old conceded just five legs before an emphatic 5-0 victory over Sefanie Lueck was wrapped up with a stunning 15-dart leg.

With a fifth PDC Women's Series crown secured, Van Leuven won her second title of the day a few hours later, beating Rhian O'Sullivan 5-1 for the Event 10 crown.

The two players who finish top of the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2025/26 Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, while the Order of Merit leader also qualifies for the 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts.

The top eight players on the Order of Merit after Event 16 will also qualify for the 2025 Betfred Women's World Matchplay, which will take place in Blackpool on July 27.

2025 PDC Women's Series

Event Nine

Quarter-Finals

Stefanie Lueck 5-3 Laura Turner

Kirsi Viinikainen 5-2 Laura van den Berg

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-2 Gemma Hayter

Aileen de Graaf 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Semi-Finals

Stefanie Lueck 5-1 Kirsi Viinikainen

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-1 Aileen de Graaf

Final

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-0 Stefanie Lueck

Event Ten

Quarter-Finals

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-1 Jade Gofford

Dana Verhaegen 5-3 Adriana van Wijgerden-Vermaat

Rhian O'Sullivan 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Lorraine Winstanley 5-2 Aileen de Graaf

Semi-Finals

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-3 Dana Verhaegen

Rhian O'Sullivan 5-4 Lorraine Winstanley

Final

Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-1 Rhian O'Sullivan

