PDC European Tour: Luke Littler edges Josh Rock in final-leg thriller to snatch Flanders Darts Trophy title in Belgium

Luke Littler closed the gap on Luke Humphries at the top of the PDC Order of Merit after a dramatic final-leg victory over Josh Rock in the final of the Flanders Darts Trophy in Belgium.

Littler had seen off Damon Heta in a final-leg decider and brushed aside Daryl Gurney 7-1 to book a showdown against Rock, who beat Stephen Bunting and James Wade on his way to the final at the Antwerp Xpob.

The showdown was a repeat of the Betfred World Matchplay semi-final in Blackpool last month, where Littler produced a comeback victory, with 'The Nuke' having to come from behind again to claim an 8-7 victory and register a fourth PDC European Tour title.

Image: Littler's Flanders Darts Trophy victory is his third career title in Belgium

Littler recovered from being 5-2 down to rattle off five of the next six legs to move 7-6 up against Rock, only for the Northern Irishman to respond by nailing a 161 checkout on the bullseye to take an absorbing final to a decider.

Rock had the throw in the final-leg shootout but quickly fell behind to Littler, who posted his ninth maximum of the match before taking out a 96 finish on double 18 to snatch victory with an 11-darter.

Sunday's results Quarter-Finals: Josh Rock 6-4 Luke Woodhouse, James Wade 6-4 Gian van Veen, Daryl Gurney 6-0 Danny Noppert, Luke Littler 6-5 Damon Heta Semi-Finals: Josh Rock 7-5 James Wade, Luke Littler 7-1 Daryl Gurney Final: Luke Littler 8-7 Josh Rock

"I think I started off okay, but obviously I wasn't the quickest there," Littler said. "The timing of the treble 20s, the cover shots, the doubles all went well.

"When Josh hit the 161, it wasn't a good feeling. Then I just knew that I had to break and win the game. It might sound crazy but I love a last-leg decider! I back myself near enough every time, whether it's with or against the darts, but I had to go out in 11 there."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Victory is Littler's second PDC European Tour victory of the year and fourth of his career, three coming in Belgium, with the £30,000 first prize moving him less than £250,000 behind Humphries on the PDC Order of Merit.

Littler has already won the World Championship, UK Open, World Matchplay and two PDC World Series titles in 2025, with opportunities to come over the coming months to replace Humphries as No 1 before his title defence at the Alexandra Palace.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from January's World Darts Championship final, where Luke Littler thrashed Michael van Gerwen to win the event for the first time

"He's not officially world No 1 yet but he will be soon and that's why he is the world champion," Rock said after his narrow loss. "He knows how to win games.

"I'm always a bit too hard on myself but I maybe should have done better. If you go to a final-leg decider with the world champion you have to give it all, but fortunately I didn't do that."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What's next?

The PDC European Tour heads to Prague for the Czech Darts Open, beginning on Friday, before the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals take place the following week in Amsterdam.

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12, when the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester. Not got Sky? Stream darts and more with no contract.