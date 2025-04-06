Stephen Bunting beats Nathan Aspinall to clinch International Darts Open title

Stephen Bunting's resurgence continued with an 8-5 victory over Nathan Aspinall in the final of the International Darts Open to claim his second title on German soil in four days.

'The Bullet' arrested an eight-game winless run on Thursday in Berlin to ignite his Premier League campaign and carried the momentum to Riesa where he secured a maiden European Tour title.

The 39-year-old established a 3-1 lead early in the final only for Aspinall to level the contest with two bullseye finishes, including a stunning 130 checkout.

Aspinall looked on course to claim a second successive European Tour title, after his European Darts Trophy victory in March, but Bunting found another gear to extinguish his opponent's hopes.

Earlier on the night, Bunting raced to a 6-2 quarter-final victory over Karel Sedlacek to set up a semi-final clash with Luke Humphries and then produced some sensational darts in a thrilling 7-6 victory over the world No 1.

Aspinall knocked the last three winners of the tournament - Gerwyn Price (twice) and defending champion Martin Schindler - out on his way to the final but he could not replicate his victory in Gottingen.

Bunting: Can I play here every week?

Bunting told PDC TV: "Can I play here every week? I love coming to Germany and playing in front of these fans - and it's extra special coming away with a trophy.

"People were writing me off, I knew I was playing well in the Premier League. I felt it was just a matter of time, but the longer it went on, the harder it became. The Premier League was a massive catalyst to what I have done these last few days.

"I know I've moved to world No 4, which is massive for me. I'll just keep playing. 'I'm bulletproof, nothing to lose, fire away, fire away' - that is what I'm about. Through thick and thin I always find a way. Thankfully I was about to find a way in this final.

"Thankfully I got that one win over Nathan and went on to win the night in Berlin, it was absolutely beautiful. I came here straight off the back of that, confidence was high, and I've gone on to win this. This is extra special. I'm going to have to have another picture with the trophy in bed tonight, aren't I?!"

Aspinall: I ran out of steam

Aspinall told PDC TV: "I ran out of steam. My arm is absolutely... Stephen owes me a lot of credit, I helped him win his first Premier League title and European title!

"Up until two weeks ago, I made one final in 10 years, and I've just made back-to-back finals, so I'm proud of myself. My arm is absolutely... yeah!"

International Darts Open results

Final

Stephen Bunting 8-5 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-finals

Stephen Bunting 7-6 Luke Humphries

Nathan Aspinall 7-4 Martin Schindler

Quarter-finals

Luke Humphries 6-3 Wessel Nijman

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Karel Sedlacek

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Josh Rock

Martin Schindler 6-2 Peter Wright

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

Fixtures: Night 11 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 Quarter-finals Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

