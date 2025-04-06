 Skip to content

Stephen Bunting beats Nathan Aspinall to clinch International Darts Open title

Stephen Bunting follows Premier League Darts victory in Berlin with second win on German soil, beating Nathan Aspinall 8-5 to clinch International Darts Open title; watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts from Manchester, from 7pm on Thursday live on Sky Sports Action

Sunday 6 April 2025 23:31, UK

Stephen Bunting, Premier League Darts 2025, Belfast
Image: Stephen Bunting stormed to victory over Nathan Aspinall in the International Darts Open final in Germany

Stephen Bunting's resurgence continued with an 8-5 victory over Nathan Aspinall in the final of the International Darts Open to claim his second title on German soil in four days.

'The Bullet' arrested an eight-game winless run on Thursday in Berlin to ignite his Premier League campaign and carried the momentum to Riesa where he secured a maiden European Tour title.

The 39-year-old established a 3-1 lead early in the final only for Aspinall to level the contest with two bullseye finishes, including a stunning 130 checkout.

Aspinall looked on course to claim a second successive European Tour title, after his European Darts Trophy victory in March, but Bunting found another gear to extinguish his opponent's hopes.

Earlier on the night, Bunting raced to a 6-2 quarter-final victory over Karel Sedlacek to set up a semi-final clash with Luke Humphries and then produced some sensational darts in a thrilling 7-6 victory over the world No 1.

Aspinall knocked the last three winners of the tournament - Gerwyn Price (twice) and defending champion Martin Schindler - out on his way to the final but he could not replicate his victory in Gottingen.

Bunting: Can I play here every week?

Bunting told PDC TV: "Can I play here every week? I love coming to Germany and playing in front of these fans - and it's extra special coming away with a trophy.

"People were writing me off, I knew I was playing well in the Premier League. I felt it was just a matter of time, but the longer it went on, the harder it became. The Premier League was a massive catalyst to what I have done these last few days.

"I know I've moved to world No 4, which is massive for me. I'll just keep playing. 'I'm bulletproof, nothing to lose, fire away, fire away' - that is what I'm about. Through thick and thin I always find a way. Thankfully I was about to find a way in this final.

"Thankfully I got that one win over Nathan and went on to win the night in Berlin, it was absolutely beautiful. I came here straight off the back of that, confidence was high, and I've gone on to win this. This is extra special. I'm going to have to have another picture with the trophy in bed tonight, aren't I?!"

Aspinall: I ran out of steam

Aspinall told PDC TV: "I ran out of steam. My arm is absolutely... Stephen owes me a lot of credit, I helped him win his first Premier League title and European title!

"Up until two weeks ago, I made one final in 10 years, and I've just made back-to-back finals, so I'm proud of myself. My arm is absolutely... yeah!"

International Darts Open results

Final
Stephen Bunting 8-5 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-finals
Stephen Bunting 7-6 Luke Humphries
Nathan Aspinall 7-4 Martin Schindler

Quarter-finals
Luke Humphries 6-3 Wessel Nijman
Stephen Bunting 6-2 Karel Sedlacek
Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Josh Rock
Martin Schindler 6-2 Peter Wright

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Michael van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey.

Premier League Darts in Manchester

Fixtures: Night 11 at AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10

Quarter-finals
Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
Stephen Bunting vs Luke Humphries

Watch Night Nine of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

