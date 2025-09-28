Stephen Bunting wins Swiss Darts Trophy as Luke Humphries is eliminated in afternoon session

Stephen Bunting won his second European Tour title of the year with victory at the Swiss Darts Trophy in Basel.

The 40-year-old from Merseyside beat fellow Englishman Luke Woodhouse 8-3 in the final.

Bunting claimed his sixth title of the season in Basel with an exemplary display over first-time finalist Woodhouse, in a game which saw the Liverpudlian average almost 104.

After missing six darts at double in the opening leg, Bunting never looked back and raced into a 3-1 lead before Woodhouse stopped the rot with a hold of throw on double nine.

Image: Stephen Bunting with Luke Woodhouse.

However, Woodhouse could not live with the world No 4, who responded immediately with an 11-darter en route to a comfortable victory at St Jakobshalle.

"I'm playing the best darts of my life. I feel consistently that I'm delivering. I'm so happy with this win, it means a lot," Bunting said.

Earlier on Finals day, Bunting dropped just five legs in seeing off Krzysztof Ratajski and Raymond van Barneveld.

The former Masters champion then edged a thriller with Gian van Veen in the semi-finals, surviving a match dart to break in the deciding leg after the young Dutchman fought back from 4-0 down.

Image: Bunting says he's playing the best darts of his life.

"I'm No 4 in the world. The rankings are over a few years so it shows how consistent I've been, but you can't take anything for granted in this game," Bunting said.

"There's so many good players in this world and to be in the top four in the world is an unbelievable achievement.

"I can't take my foot off the gas, I need to keep on the practice board and keep improving. Hopefully there's a big tournament coming soon."

World No 1 Luke Humphries was beaten 6-4 by Ryan Searle in the afternoon session.

Sunday's results

Afternoon Session

Round Three

Ryan Searle 6-4 Luke Humphries

Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Jermaine Wattimena

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Martin Schindler

Cor Dekker 6-5 Chris Dobey

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Raymond van Barneveld 6-0 Ritchie Edhouse

Gian van Veen 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Rob Cross 6-5 Danny Noppert

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Ryan Searle

Cor Dekker 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Gian van Veen 6-2 Rob Cross



Semi-Finals

Luke Woodhouse 7-3 Cor Dekker

Stephen Bunting 7-6 Gian van Veen



Final

Stephen Bunting 8-3 Luke Woodhouse

