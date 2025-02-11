Gerwyn Price beats Luke Littler on his way to Players Championship title in Wigan

Gerwyn Price secured his first PDC ranking title in over a year with a thrilling 8-7 victory over Chris Dobey in Tuesday's Players Championship Two final.

Price overturned a 6-3 deficit to deny his Premier League rival Dobey in a high-quality final in Wigan, winning five of the last six legs to clinch his first ProTour crown since November 2023.

Tuesday's action also provided a landmark moment for two-time Women's World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves, who celebrated her first victory on the PDC ProTour.

Price has enjoyed a promising start to 2025, and he defeated a host of big names to return to winning ways at the Robin Park Leisure Centre.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Price says he is feeling more positive than ever in 2025

Price stormed through to the last 16 with a hat-trick of 6-2 wins against William Borland, Danny Lauby and Jonny Clayton, averaging almost 106 in his opening round tie against Borland.

Following a routine victory over his World Cup partner Clayton, Price produced back-to-back 14-darters to defeat Martin Schindler 6-4, defying a ton-plus average from the German No 1.

The 2021 world champion then won through an epic deciding-leg clash against current world champion Luke Littler in the last eight, averaging 102 to set up a semi-final showdown with Ryan Searle.

Image: Price beat Luke Littler in the quarters en route to claiming his first title in over a year

Price continued his march towards glory with a 7-5 success against Searle, although he looked set to succumb to an inspired Dobey, who led 6-3 with a 106 average at one stage.

However, the Bedlington star spurned four darts for a 7-3 lead, and Price duly capitalised, following up a clutch 78 checkout with successive 14-darters to level at six apiece.

The 39-year-old continued his charge with a fourth straight leg to lead 7-6, and while Dobey hit back to force a decider, Price kept his cool in the closing stages to scoop the £15,000 top prize.

Image: Dobey put himself into a strong position in the final, but just fell away

"I think Chris played better than me in that final, but I hung in there until the end," claimed Price, fresh from claiming his 18th Players Championship title.

"Today has been brilliant. Yesterday I played really well too; I'm getting back to my best. I'm enjoying the game more. I think my mentality and the way I think has changed, and it has just benefitted me.

"I had a little bit of help with a sports psychologist before the World Championship, which really helped. There's a lot more positivity in my game now, and it seems to be working!

"I know how well I am playing, but when it comes to the big games sometimes, I am trying too hard because I want it too much.

"This is what I needed. This win will hopefully make things come a little bit easier, because when you're winning you don't try too hard."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Can you guess which player was voted the worst dressed? Watch the full version of 'Ochemates' this Thursday on Sky Sports platforms

2025 Players Championship 2, Tuesday February 11

Last 16

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Nick Kenny

Ross Smith 6-4 Danny Noppert

Florian Hempel 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Chris Dobey 6-4 Kim Huybrechts

Gian van Veen 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Ryan Searle 6-3 Damon Heta

Luke Littler 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Martin Schindler

Quarter-Finals

Ross Smith 6-2 Dave Chisnall

Chris Dobey 6-5 Florian Hempel

Ryan Searle 6-3 Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Littler

Semi-Finals

Chris Dobey 7-4 Ross Smith

Gerwyn Price 7-5 Ryan Searle

Final

Gerwyn Price 8-7 Chris Dobey

Watch the second night of Premier League Darts 2025 this Thursday from 7pm in Glasgow on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW