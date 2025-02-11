Gerwyn Price beats Luke Littler on his way to Players Championship title in Wigan
Gerwyn Price beat Luke Littler in quarters before fighting back from 6-3 down in final vs Chris Dobey; Tuesday also saw Women’s World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves celebrate her first win on PDC ProTour; watch Premier League Darts on Thursday in Glasgow from 7pm on Sky Sports
Tuesday 11 February 2025 21:14, UK
Gerwyn Price secured his first PDC ranking title in over a year with a thrilling 8-7 victory over Chris Dobey in Tuesday's Players Championship Two final.
Price overturned a 6-3 deficit to deny his Premier League rival Dobey in a high-quality final in Wigan, winning five of the last six legs to clinch his first ProTour crown since November 2023.
Tuesday's action also provided a landmark moment for two-time Women's World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves, who celebrated her first victory on the PDC ProTour.
Price has enjoyed a promising start to 2025, and he defeated a host of big names to return to winning ways at the Robin Park Leisure Centre.
Price stormed through to the last 16 with a hat-trick of 6-2 wins against William Borland, Danny Lauby and Jonny Clayton, averaging almost 106 in his opening round tie against Borland.
Following a routine victory over his World Cup partner Clayton, Price produced back-to-back 14-darters to defeat Martin Schindler 6-4, defying a ton-plus average from the German No 1.
The 2021 world champion then won through an epic deciding-leg clash against current world champion Luke Littler in the last eight, averaging 102 to set up a semi-final showdown with Ryan Searle.
Price continued his march towards glory with a 7-5 success against Searle, although he looked set to succumb to an inspired Dobey, who led 6-3 with a 106 average at one stage.
However, the Bedlington star spurned four darts for a 7-3 lead, and Price duly capitalised, following up a clutch 78 checkout with successive 14-darters to level at six apiece.
The 39-year-old continued his charge with a fourth straight leg to lead 7-6, and while Dobey hit back to force a decider, Price kept his cool in the closing stages to scoop the £15,000 top prize.
"I think Chris played better than me in that final, but I hung in there until the end," claimed Price, fresh from claiming his 18th Players Championship title.
"Today has been brilliant. Yesterday I played really well too; I'm getting back to my best. I'm enjoying the game more. I think my mentality and the way I think has changed, and it has just benefitted me.
"I had a little bit of help with a sports psychologist before the World Championship, which really helped. There's a lot more positivity in my game now, and it seems to be working!
"I know how well I am playing, but when it comes to the big games sometimes, I am trying too hard because I want it too much.
"This is what I needed. This win will hopefully make things come a little bit easier, because when you're winning you don't try too hard."
2025 Players Championship 2, Tuesday February 11
Last 16
Dave Chisnall 6-5 Nick Kenny
Ross Smith 6-4 Danny Noppert
Florian Hempel 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
Chris Dobey 6-4 Kim Huybrechts
Gian van Veen 6-3 Stephen Bunting
Ryan Searle 6-3 Damon Heta
Luke Littler 6-4 Wessel Nijman
Gerwyn Price 6-4 Martin Schindler
Quarter-Finals
Ross Smith 6-2 Dave Chisnall
Chris Dobey 6-5 Florian Hempel
Ryan Searle 6-3 Gian van Veen
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Littler
Semi-Finals
Chris Dobey 7-4 Ross Smith
Gerwyn Price 7-5 Ryan Searle
Final
Gerwyn Price 8-7 Chris Dobey
