 Skip to content

Luke Littler crashes out of Players Championship 11 in first-round loss to Irishman Dylan Slevin

Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price all went out in the opening round of Players Championship 11; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday, up to and including the Play-Offs at London's O2 arena on May 29

Tuesday 8 April 2025 17:33, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Take a look at both of Luke Littler's Premier League nine-darters during impressive displays against Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries

Luke Littler was a surprise casualty in the first round of Players Championship 11.

The world champion and Premier League leader was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.

Littler averaged just 90.11 compared to his opponent's 92.74 at the tournament in Leicester.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 18-year-old was joined on the opening-round scrapheap by Michael van Gerwen.

The three-time world champion lost out in a deciding leg to go down 6-5 to fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Littler gestures to the Berlin crowd as jeers ring out after a visit of 26 in his match vs Chris Dobey in the Premier League

Gerwyn Price also fell at the first hurdle, the Welshman bowing out 6-4 against countryman Rob Owen.

Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld lost a tight tussle 6-4 to PDC newcomer Tom Bissell.

Also See:

Where does the Premier League head next?

Premier League Darts in Manchester
Image: Premier League Darts heads to Manchester for Night 10

The Premier League continues at the AO Arena, Manchester on Thursday, April 10 as home favourite Littler and Price clash in a titanic encounter, while Van Gerwen faces Chris Dobey. Watch Night 10 of Premier League Darts, in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm - stream with NOW.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW