Luke Littler crashes out of Players Championship 11 in first-round loss to Irishman Dylan Slevin

Luke Littler was a surprise casualty in the first round of Players Championship 11.

The world champion and Premier League leader was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.

Littler averaged just 90.11 compared to his opponent's 92.74 at the tournament in Leicester.

The 18-year-old was joined on the opening-round scrapheap by Michael van Gerwen.

The three-time world champion lost out in a deciding leg to go down 6-5 to fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

Gerwyn Price also fell at the first hurdle, the Welshman bowing out 6-4 against countryman Rob Owen.

Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld lost a tight tussle 6-4 to PDC newcomer Tom Bissell.

