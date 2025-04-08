Luke Littler crashes out of Players Championship 11 in first-round loss to Irishman Dylan Slevin
Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, and Gerwyn Price all went out in the opening round of Players Championship 11; watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports every Thursday, up to and including the Play-Offs at London's O2 arena on May 29
Tuesday 8 April 2025 17:33, UK
Luke Littler was a surprise casualty in the first round of Players Championship 11.
The world champion and Premier League leader was beaten 6-3 by 22-year-old Irishman Dylan Slevin.
Littler averaged just 90.11 compared to his opponent's 92.74 at the tournament in Leicester.
The 18-year-old was joined on the opening-round scrapheap by Michael van Gerwen.
The three-time world champion lost out in a deciding leg to go down 6-5 to fellow Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.
Gerwyn Price also fell at the first hurdle, the Welshman bowing out 6-4 against countryman Rob Owen.
Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld lost a tight tussle 6-4 to PDC newcomer Tom Bissell.
