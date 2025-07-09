 Skip to content

World Matchplay Darts: Michael Smith to miss event for first time since 2013 after finishing outside qualification spots

Michael Smith to miss World Matchplay Darts for first time since 2013 after finishing outside qualification spots; Smith, the 2019 runner-up, needed to reach semi-finals of Players Championship 21 but lost early; World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27

Wednesday 9 July 2025 14:49, UK

Michael Smith, darts (PA Images)
Image: Michael Smith was unable to qualify for the World Matchplay and will miss the event for the first time since 2013

Michael Smith will miss out on the World Matchplay for the first time since 2013 after failing to secure a qualification spot.

Smith, the 2019 runner-up in Blackpool, needed to reach at least the semi-finals of Wednesday's Players Championship event in Leicester to book his place at the World Matchplay, which is live on Sky Sports from July 19-27.

However, 'Bully Boy' lost 6-4 in the first round to Thibault Tricole and will now not be among the 32 names in action at the Winter Gardens later this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Stephen Bunting and Josh Rock both hit nine-darters during Tuesday's Players Championship event

The top 16 players in the PDC Order of Merit - including world No 1 and defending champion Luke Humphries as well as reigning world champion Luke Littler - plus the next 16 players based on the 12-month PDC ProTour Order of Merit reach the Matchplay.

Smith is outside the world's top 20 after a drop-off in form since winning the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in January 2023.

The 34-year-old has spoken openly about suffering from arthritis in his right hand while a shoulder injury has also hampered him.

Also See:

Watch the World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27 or stream without a contract.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW