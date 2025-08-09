Luke Littler: 'The Nuke' wins first World Series title of 2025 and fourth of career with victory at Australian Darts Masters

Luke Littler clinched the fourth World Series title of his career and first of the season with victory at the Australian Darts Masters.

The 18-year-old, the reigning world and World Matchplay champion, was trounced 8-1 by Gerwyn Price in last year's final in Wollongong.

But he went one better this time around, beating World Series debutant Mike De Decker 8-4 to take the title after wins over home favourite Damon Heta and top seed Stephen Bunting in the quarter-finals and semis respectively on Saturday.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025 Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting Dutch Masters: Rob Cross

Rob Cross Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting US Masters: Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price Australian Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler New Zealand Masters: ? (August 15-16)

? (August 15-16) World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)

Littler had previously won World Series events in Bahrain, Poland and the Netherlands in 2024 and will now look to add another to his CV in Auckland, New Zealand next weekend ahead of the tournament finals in Amsterdam in September.

Littler threw five 180s in the final, with a highest checkout of 143 and an average of 99.10.

He said: "Obviously it hadn't gone to plan on the World Series circuit this year, but there's plenty of opportunities to win and I've finally picked up that trophy. I cannot wait for Auckland now. We'll have a few days off, and then off we go!"

Image: Littler will look for another title in New Zealand next weekend

Littler rebounds from sluggish Friday in Wollongong

'The Nuke' survived a last-leg shoot-out against New Zealand's Haupai Puha in the last 16 on day one, scraping through with an average of 91.80.

But he was much improved the following day, with highlights including a 170 during a 7-4 win over Bunting - a result that ended his opponent's hopes of a third World Series trophy of 2025 after triumphs in Bahrain in January and Denmark in June.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Littler fired in a 170 in his semi-final win over Stephen Bunting. Credit: ITV Sport.

Littler had bookended his 6-3 victory over Heta with 11-dart finishes as he recorded a sixth consecutive win against the Australian.

The world No 2 added of his success in Australia: "It feels great. I didn't play that well last night, but I played very well tonight when it really mattered."

An ill world No 1 Luke Humphries had been whitewashed 6-0 by De Decker in the last eight, with the Belgian taking out a 167 in the opening leg.

Image: An under-the-weather Luke Humphries was whitewashed 6-0 by World Series debutant Mike De Decker

Price's hopes of successfully defending the title - and going back-to-back in the World Series after victory in Poland in June - were ended by Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals before Dobey went on to lose to De Decker in the next stage.

The evening began with Bunting sweeping Josh Rock 6-0 - and ended with Littler holding yet another trophy.

Runner-up De Decker added: "I'm happy to get to the final and showed I'm still able to play my A-game. There's been a lot of ups and downs this year, so reaching this final is a big confidence boost."

Australian Darts Masters - Saturday's results

Final (best of 15 legs)

Luke Littler 8-4 Mike De Decker

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

Luke Littler 7-4 Stephen Bunting

Chris Dobey 7-4 Mike De Decker

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

Stephen Bunting 6-0 Josh Rock

Luke Littler 6-3 Damon Heta

Chris Dobey 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Mike De Decker 6-0 Luke Humphries

Australia Darts Masters trophy to be renamed after Kyle Anderson from 2026

The PDC has announced that, from next year, the Australian Darts Masters silverware will be named the Kyle Anderson Trophy, in memory of the former Australian player.

Anderson - who passed away in August 2021 at the age of 33 - became the first Australian to win a World Series tournament, at the Auckland Darts Masters in 2017, and triumphed at a Players Championship event the same year.

Image: The Australian Darts Masters trophy will be renamed in honour of the late Kyle Anderson

Also in 2017, he hit a nine-dart finish during a run to the semi-finals of the European Championship.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: "Kyle was a trailblazer for what we want the World Series to be; a platform for domestic players to compete on the big stage and eventually progress to become PDC professionals.

"His former schoolmate Damon Heta has since followed that same path and it's fitting that future winners of the Australian Darts Masters will lift the Kyle Anderson Trophy.

"We'll work with Kyle's family to create an appropriate design and look forward to unveiling the trophy next year."

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.