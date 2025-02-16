Beau Greaves claims back-to-back PDC Women's Series titles in Leicester to round off opening weekend

Beau Greaves continued her brilliant start to the year by claiming back-to-back PDC Women's Series titles in Leicester on Sunday.

Greaves won 13 straight matches to round off the opening weekend in style at the Mattioli Arena, following on from Lisa Ashton and Fallon Sherrock who each claimed a title on Saturday.

Greaves conceded just four legs on her way to victory in Event Three, which she claimed with a dominant 5-1 victory over Robyn Byrne, including a 164 checkout in the opening leg.

"I am really enjoying the game at the minute, and that's a big part of my game," Greaves said.

"I am trying to push myself this year. I played at Q School, I've had some good wins on the Challenge Tour and I have played my first ProTour now.

"I am trying to work my way up the PDC system and it's going well. Obviously, I'm not always going to play well, I am going to have bad games.

"You have a target on your back, but I quite enjoy that side of the game, and I am just focused on enjoying every game that I play."

Greaves secured a 4-1 win over Noa-Lynn van Leuven and then completed whitewashes over Marlene Barcelos, Steph Clarke, and Chelsea Campbell, before seeing off her great rival Sherrock in the quarter-finals.

Greaves avenged her defeat to Sherrock in Saturday's Event Two with a 5-1 victory, and she defeated Jo Locke by the same scoreline in the last four to continue her charge.

The 21-year-old then completed comfortable victories over Holly Glet, Maret Liiri, Ashton, and Kirsi Viinikainen to set up her showdown against Gemma Hayter in Event Four.

Greaves produced a 14-dart break in the decider after eight straight holds of throw to clinch her record-extending 30th Women's Series crown.

