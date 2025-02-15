Fallon Sherrock beats Beau Greaves in PDC Women's Series event final to win 19th title

Fallon Sherrock beat Beau Greaves in the final to claim a 19th Women's Series title of her career as the 2025 event kicked off with a tournament double-header on Saturday in Leicester.

Greaves had won the last seven meetings between the two biggest names in women's darts, but Sherrock held off a mid-game fightback to seal a 5-3 victory in Event Two.

Greaves - twice on a winner on the Challenge Tour last month - remarkably conceded just two legs in reaching the final, only to fall short in her pursuit of further silverware.

Image: Beau Greaves won her previous seven matches against Fallon Sherrock but fell short of making that eight in the Event Two final

Sherrock said after her win: "Unfortunately for Beau, she didn't play how she could, and fortunately for me I just got over the line.

"I'm very happy with this win today, because I'm just trying to find some confidence and form at the moment.

"There has been glimpses of it and times where it's not been there. I'll happily take the win today."

Image: Lisa Ashton earlier beat Gemma Hayter 5-3 to take the Event One title in Leicester

Lisa Ashton earlier beat Gemma Hayter 5-3 to take the Event One title - her 18th Women's Series success - before Sherrock nudged herself ahead again with a 19th when winning Event Two, having got the better of Ashton 5-4 in the semi-finals.

Lorraine Winstanley defeated both Sherrock and Greaves in final-leg deciders in the earlier rounds of Event One, before she was beaten by Hayter in the final four.

The opening weekend of the PDC Women's Series continues with Events Three and Four on Sunday.

Sky Sports is once again the home of the Premier League in 2025, with every night exclusively live along with the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and more! Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.