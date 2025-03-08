Beau Greaves wins 31st Women's Series title as Kirsi Viinikainen claims maiden crown in Leicester

Beau Greaves won her third title in six events since the beginning of 2025 on Saturday as she clinched one of two Women's Series events in Leicester.

Finland's Kirsi Viinikainen meanwhile ended her long wait for a maiden Women's Series title as part of the double-header after three semi-final appearances and 12 quarter-final spots since her debut in the format in February 2023.

Viinikainen overcame Kacie O'Connor, Hilary Kirkbride, Aletta Wajer and Robyn Byrne to reach the final four, where she beat Eleanor Cairns to set up a meeting with Fallon Sherrock.

Viinikainen held off a potential Sherrock fightback to close out the match with a 13-dart break, denying her opponent a 20th Women's Series title in the process.

Greaves meanwhile suffered a deciding-leg loss to Katie Sheldon in her Event Five opening match, before the 21-year-old responded by claiming her 31st Women's Series title in Event Six.

She opened with commanding wins against Marian Conway and Kyana Frauenfelder before taking out Rebecca Barrow to reach the last 16.

From there she cruised to a 4-1 win over Sherrock, followed by victories over Gemma Hayter and Lorraine Winstanley to reach the final, where she won five straight legs to beat Lisa Ashton 5-1.

