Luke Littler clinches Players Championship Finals title with victory over Nathan Aspinall in Minehead final
Luke Littler beats Nathan Aspinall to win the Players Championship Finals, his sixth major of 2025, leaving him two titles short of a historic PDC sweep; watch the World Championship at Alexandra Palace from December 11 to January 3 live on Sky Sports Darts
Sunday 23 November 2025 22:32, UK
Luke Littler's remarkable 2025 continued with an 11-8 victory over Nathan Aspinall in the final at the Players Championship Finals in Minehead.
The win secured a sixth major ranking title of the year for the 18‑year‑old world No 1, as he added a first Players Championship Finals crown to his growing collection of trophies.
Littler has now claimed eight of the 10 PDC majors, with only the European Championship and World Masters remaining to enable him to become the first player in history to complete the full sweep.
Littler reached the tournament's showpiece with an 11-8 win over Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals, while Aspinall secured his spot with a dominant 11-2 defeat of Jermaine Wattimena in their final-four meeting.
The final saw Littler storm ahead to take a 5-2 lead, but Aspinall continued to threaten and a brilliant fightback featured a 127 checkout on the way to closing in on the world No 1 to trail 9-8.
However, Littler remained composed and hit a checkout of 88 to secure the title.
Littler's route to the final also saw him secure a 10-5 victory over Chris Dobey in the last eight earlier on Sunday afternoon.
The 18-year-old produced a high match average of almost 108, hitting nine maximums, as he saw off fifth seed Dobey, who faded during the latter stages in the wake of more heavy scoring and clinical finishing from the world champion.
A meeting with Price followed in the semi-finals after the Welshman had earned a 10-6 win over Daryl Gurney.
Littler took a commanding 5-2 lead, but Price responded with a 114 checkout to keep the pressure on and he reduced the deficit to 7-6 in an entertaining battle.
The world No 1 eventually took control of the contest and finished with a 108.48 average to book his spot in the final.
Aspinall held off a spirited fightback from Josh Rock to close out a 10-8 win in the quarter-finals, having raced into a 5-1 lead before the Northern Irishman rallied to level at 8-8.
He then eased into the final with a dominant win over Wattimena, which included throwing a 10-dart leg to take a 5-1 lead.
Prior to the Players Championship final, Gian van Veen defended his World Youth Championship title with a 6-3 win over Beau Greaves.
