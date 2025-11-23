Beau Greaves beaten by Gian van Veen as he successfully defends his World Youth Championship title in Minehead

Beau Greaves - who edged out Luke Littler to secure her spot in the World Youth Championship final - saw her dreams shattered by Gian van Veen in Minehead.

Defending champion Van Veen, beaten by Krzysztof Ratajski in the Players Championship Finals main draw on Saturday afternoon, averaged 96.55 and smashed in six out of 10 doubles to defeat Women's Series winner Greaves 6-3 at the Butlin's resort.

The Dutchman became the second player to defend the title, ending Greaves hopes of becoming the first woman to win the tournament.

PDC World Youth Championship Final

6️⃣ Gian van Veen (96.55)



3️⃣ Beau Greaves (90.42)



🎙One 180



🎯55% doubles success



💯 One 100+ checkout



▪️118



Image: Van Veen successfully defended his World Youth Championship title in Minehead

In the race to six legs, Van Veen - playing in his third straight World Youth Championship final - opened with a 14-dart hold of throw before Greaves showed showed her class to pin double eight.

Van Veen, averaging close to 104, was not missing treble 20 and a brilliant 161 enabled him to set up 24, which he nailed on double 12.

The Dutch star then broke 'Beau 'n' Arrow' in the next leg, landing his first 180 and converting double 16, before moving three clear with a crucial 86 combination on tops to establish a 4-1 cushion.

Van Veen wired double top for a 114 attempt, allowing Greaves in to hold throw on double eight, reducing the deficit and she stepped things up in the next leg to break her opponent.

However, 23-year-old Van Veen punished five missed darts at doubles - despite Greaves leaving herself on 96 after just nine darts - to move to the verge of victory and sealed the deal with a spectacular 118 checkout.

Players to win back-to-back PDC World Youth Championship titles

Dimitri Van den Bergh (2017, 2018)



Gian van Veen (2024, 2025) 🆕



"I'm over the moon. It feels really good to retain my title," said Van Veen, also a runner-up to Luke Littler in 2023.

"I'm only the second player to retain the title after Dimitri [Van den Bergh], and to see what Dimi has done since - winning the World Matchplay and UK Open - I think they are encouraging signs for myself.

"Of course I won my first major title a couple of weeks ago, but we all know Beau is a fantastic player, so this gives me a massive confidence boost going into the World Championship.

"Ally Pally hasn't been my favourite hunting ground. I haven't won a game there yet, but I'm a completely different player to 12 months ago, so I'm really looking forward to it.

"This weekend has given me massive confidence, not just beating Beau but also beating Luke Humphries on Friday, so hopefully it's going to be my year."

Van den Bergh claimed back-to-back World Youth Championship titles in 2017 and 2018 respectively, while Littler, Luke Humphries and Michael Smith have also feature on the decorated World Youth Championship roll of honour.

Unstoppable Greaves on PDC Women's Series

✅ 86 wins in a row



✅ 13 consecutive women's series titles



✅ 3 consecutive women's series weekends without a loss



✅ 18 Women’s Series titles in 2025



Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Greaves reeled off five consecutive legs to beat Niko Springer in the group stage of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton

Greaves has already dominated the Women's Series in 2025, picking up 86 consecutive wins and 13 titles in a row, while she finished second on the Winmau Development Tour this season to secure a PDC Tour Card for the next two years.

She reached the World Youth Championship final having defeated world champion Littler in the semi-finals, ahead of her returning to the World Darts Championship in December.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Polly James and Chris Murphy assess what impact Greaves could have on the PDC circuit...

Gary Anderson has tipped Greaves to cause some real trouble on the ProTour circuit in 2026, as she takes her next step up in her darting career, with the Scotsman backing her to show just what she can do at darts' top table.

"She is brilliant, isn't she? I have pulled out just about every stop that I've had in the bag to win that game," Anderson said after their recent match. "She's going to cause so much trouble next year on the circuit. She's fantastic.

"By far [she is the best female player]. Until somebody else comes along, but yeah. I would say that. I know Fallon (Sherrock) is a great player, and Lisa (Ashton), but Beau is a wee bit different."

Greaves for the 2026 Premier League?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Abigail Davies and Chris Murphy discuss whether Greaves should be in the conversation for the Premier League

Former world champion Raymond van Barneveld has tipped Greaves for a Premier League spot if she goes on a run in the Worlds at Alexandra Palace, live from December 11 on Sky Sports.

Greaves said ahead of the Grand Slam of Darts that she 'wouldn't say no' to a Premier League spot, although Michael van Gerwen believes - despite the 21-year-old's talent - that would be too soon.

"Yeah well Raymond talks a lot of c*** in his life before as well you know, I mean that would be too soon," Van Gerwen said.

"Of course she has the talent to do it but first let her adapt to the tour before she's going to get in the Premier League because the Premier League has killed some people before as well."

Greaves admits it would be unlikely, saying: "I can't imagine I would get into the Premier League unless I did have a crazy run [at the Worlds]. But, I mean, I wouldn't say no.

"People are going on about the Premier League and it being a bit flat and boring. But I always end up watching it every week, so it'd be amazing to play in it. I don't think I'd deserve it considering of all the other players that could get in, but it's nice that people say good things about me - I think it's dead sweet."

