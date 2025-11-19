World Darts Championship: When is the draw? Who has qualified alongside Luke Littler, Luke Humphries for Alexandra Palace?
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are the headline acts as the biggest-ever World Darts Championship returns to Alexandra Palace in December; find out who they'll play in Monday's draw; watch World Darts Championship live from December 11 to January 3, live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 19 November 2025 13:39, UK
The line-up for the 2025/26 PDC World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace is complete - and you can find out who plays who with the draw live on Sky Sports on Monday.
A record-breaking 128 players will descend on Ally Pally for the biggest-ever World Darts Championship as they compete for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy and a share of the £5m prize fund.
Reigning champion and world No 1 Luke Littler heads the list of 40 automatic qualifiers who have booked their ticket courtesy of their position on the PDC Order of Merit.
- New world No 1 Luke Littler wins Grand Slam of Darts
- Luke Humphries declares war on 'best in world' Luke Littler
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
- Download the Sky Sports app for analysis, video & more
The top 40 players who have not qualified via the ProTour Order of Merit will also feature, with the 48 remaining berths allocated to international qualifiers.
How does the draw work?
In a change from previous years, all players will enter the tournament at the first round stage.
The top 32 seeded players and players ranked 33-64 are drawn at random into the left hand side of the draw against the remaining 64 qualifiers.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw will be made on Monday November 24 from 4.30pm in London and will be shown live on Sky Sports News.
Coverage will also be streamed live on the Sky Sports Darts YouTube channel, along with the Sky Sports website or by downloading the Sky Sports app.
Who has qualified via the PDC Order of Merit?
The top 40 seeds for the World Championship were confirmed following the Players Championship in Minehead, with players 1-32 qualifying automatically for round two.
Luke Littler (1), Luke Humphries (2), Michael van Gerwen (3), Stephen Bunting (4), Jonny Clayton (5), James Wade (6), Gian van Veen (7), Chris Dobey (8), Danny Noppert (9), Josh Rock (10), Ross Smith (11), Gerwyn Price (12), Gary Anderson (13), Damon Heta (14), Martin Schindler (15), Rob Cross (16), Mike De Decker (17), Dave Chisnall (18), Ryan Searle (19), Jermaine Wattimena (20), Nathan Aspinall (21), Dimitri Van den Bergh (22), Daryl Gurney (23), Ryan Joyce (24), Cameron Menzies (25), Ritchie Edhouse (26), Luke Woodhouse (27), Dirk van Duijvenbode (28), Peter Wright (29), Michael Smith (30), Joe Cullen (31), Wessel Nijman (32), Ricardo Pietreczko (33), Andrew Gilding (34), Raymond van Barneveld (35), Scott Williams (36), Krzysztof Ratajski (37), Martin Lukeman (38), Brendan Dolan (39), Kevin Doets (40).
Who are the ProTour Order of Merit qualifiers?
The top 40 not-yet qualified players from the Pro Tour Order of Merit go straight into the first round.
Niko Springer (1), William O'Connor (2), Niels Zonneveld (3), Karel Sedlacek (4), Bradley Brooks (5), Jeffrey de Graaf (6), Mickey Mansell (7), Mario Vandenbogaerde (8), Callan Rydz (9), Cam Crabtree (10), Ian White (11), Sebastian Bialecki (12), Dom Taylor (13), Ricky Evans (14), Richard Veenstra (15), Madars Razma (16), Alan Soutar (17), Lukas Wenig (18), Kim Huybrechts (19), Mensur Suljovic (20), Gabriel Clemens (21), Thibault Tricole (22), Matthew Dennant (23), Darren Beveridge (24), Justin Hood (25), Wesley Plaisier (26), Steve Lennon (27), Max Hopp (28), Ryan Meikle (29), James Hurrell (30), Nick Kenny (31), Matt Campbell (32), Keane Barry (33), Adam Lipscombe (34), Darius Labanauskas (35), Dominik Gruellich (36), Chris Landman (37), Owen Bates (38), Cor Decker (39), Connor Scutt (40).
Who are the international and other qualifiers?
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock, Noa-Lynn van Leuven, Jurjen van der Velde and two-time World Championship runner-up Mervyn King are just some of the players to have booked their tickets to Alexandra Palace via alternative routes.
Six qualifying routes - the ANZ Premier League winner and five Tour Card Holder Qualifiers - remain open right up until Monday's draw.
PDC World Youth Champion/PDC Development Tour Qualifier - Beau Greaves
PDC Development Tour Qualifier - Charlie Manby
PDC Development Tour Qualifier - Jamai van den Herik
PDC Development Tour Qualifier - Jurjen van der Velde
PDC Challenge Tour Winner - Stefan Bellmont
PDC Challenge Tour Third Place - Ted Evetts
PDC Challenge Tour Fourth Place - Mervyn King
PDC Women's World Matchplay Winner - Lisa Ashton
PDC Women's Series Runner-Up - Fallon Sherrock
PDC Women's Series Third Place - Noa-Lynn van Leuven
PDC Women's Series Fourth Place - Gemma Hayter
Steel Darts Japan Tour Winner - Mitsuhiko Tatsunami
PDC China Championship Winner - Xiaochen Zong
IDC Indian Qualifier - Nitin Kumar
PDC Asian Championship Winner - Lourence Ilagan
PDC Asian Championship Runner-Up - Alexis Toylo
PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Motomu Sakai
PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Ryusei Azemoto
PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Paul Lim
PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Man Lok Leung
PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Paolo Nebrida
PDCE Netherlands & Belgium Qualifier - Andy Baetens
PDCE Mediterranean Qualifier - Cristo Reyes
PDCE South-East Europe Qualifier - Boris Krcmar
PDCE Czechia Qualifier - Adam Gawlas
PDO Polish Qualifier - Krzysztof Kciuk
PDCE DACH Super League Winner - Arno Merk
Hungarian Super League Winner - Patrik Kovacs
PDC UK&IRE Tour Card Holder & Associate Member Qualifier - David Davies
CDC Continental Cup Winner - Alex Spellman
CDC Cross-Border Challenge Winner - Leonard Gates
CDC Top Ranked American - Adam Sevada
CDC Top Ranked Canadian - David Cameron
CDC Top-Ranked Non-Qualified Player - Stowe Buntz
CDLC Qualifier - Jesus Salate
PDC Nordic & Baltic Championship Winner - Teemu Harju
PDCNB ProTour Winner - Andreas Harrysson
PDCNB ProTour Runner-Up - Oskar Lukasiak
ADA Australian Tour Winner - Tim Pusey
DPA ProTour Winner - Joe Comito
DPNZ ProTour Winner - Jonny Tata
African Darts Group Qualifier - David Munyua
ANZ Premier League Winner - TBC
When is the 2026 World Darts Championship?
An expanded 2026 tournament begins at Alexandra Palace on Thursday December 11 with four first-round matches on the opening evening.
It kick-starts 13 consecutive days of darts action, with afternoon and evening sessions taking place everyday until December 23 before the competition pauses over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
The tournament resumes on December 27, with third and fourth-round action completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve.
The quarter-finals are scheduled across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.
The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.
Full schedule at Alexandra Palace from December 11 - January 3
- Thursday December 11 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Friday December 12 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm
- Friday December 12 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm
- Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm
- Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Monday December 15 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm
- Monday December 15 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm
- Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm
- Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm
- Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Friday December 19 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm
- Friday December 19 - 4 x Round One at 7pm
- Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm
- Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm
- Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm
- Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm
- Monday December 22 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm
- Monday December 22 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm
- Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm
- Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm
- Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm
- Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round Three at 7pm
- Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm
- Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round Three at 7pm
- Monday December 29 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm
- Monday December 29 - 1 x Round Three and 2 x Round Four at 7pm
- Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round Four at 12.30pm
- Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round Four at 7pm
- Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-Finals at 12.30pm
- Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-Finals at 7pm
- Friday January 2 - Semi-Finals at 7.30pm
- Saturday January 3 - Final at 8pm
Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 15 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.