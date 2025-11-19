World Darts Championship: When is the draw? Who has qualified alongside Luke Littler, Luke Humphries for Alexandra Palace?

The line-up for the 2025/26 PDC World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace is complete - and you can find out who plays who with the draw live on Sky Sports on Monday.

A record-breaking 128 players will descend on Ally Pally for the biggest-ever World Darts Championship as they compete for the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy and a share of the £5m prize fund.

Reigning champion and world No 1 Luke Littler heads the list of 40 automatic qualifiers who have booked their ticket courtesy of their position on the PDC Order of Merit.

The top 40 players who have not qualified via the ProTour Order of Merit will also feature, with the 48 remaining berths allocated to international qualifiers.

How does the draw work?

In a change from previous years, all players will enter the tournament at the first round stage.

The top 32 seeded players and players ranked 33-64 are drawn at random into the left hand side of the draw against the remaining 64 qualifiers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Luke Littler's nine-darters during impressive displays against Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Josh Rock

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be made on Monday November 24 from 4.30pm in London and will be shown live on Sky Sports News.

Coverage will also be streamed live on the Sky Sports Darts YouTube channel, along with the Sky Sports website or by downloading the Sky Sports app.

Who has qualified via the PDC Order of Merit?

The top 40 seeds for the World Championship were confirmed following the Players Championship in Minehead, with players 1-32 qualifying automatically for round two.

Luke Littler (1), Luke Humphries (2), Michael van Gerwen (3), Stephen Bunting (4), Jonny Clayton (5), James Wade (6), Gian van Veen (7), Chris Dobey (8), Danny Noppert (9), Josh Rock (10), Ross Smith (11), Gerwyn Price (12), Gary Anderson (13), Damon Heta (14), Martin Schindler (15), Rob Cross (16), Mike De Decker (17), Dave Chisnall (18), Ryan Searle (19), Jermaine Wattimena (20), Nathan Aspinall (21), Dimitri Van den Bergh (22), Daryl Gurney (23), Ryan Joyce (24), Cameron Menzies (25), Ritchie Edhouse (26), Luke Woodhouse (27), Dirk van Duijvenbode (28), Peter Wright (29), Michael Smith (30), Joe Cullen (31), Wessel Nijman (32), Ricardo Pietreczko (33), Andrew Gilding (34), Raymond van Barneveld (35), Scott Williams (36), Krzysztof Ratajski (37), Martin Lukeman (38), Brendan Dolan (39), Kevin Doets (40).

Who are the ProTour Order of Merit qualifiers?

The top 40 not-yet qualified players from the Pro Tour Order of Merit go straight into the first round.

Niko Springer (1), William O'Connor (2), Niels Zonneveld (3), Karel Sedlacek (4), Bradley Brooks (5), Jeffrey de Graaf (6), Mickey Mansell (7), Mario Vandenbogaerde (8), Callan Rydz (9), Cam Crabtree (10), Ian White (11), Sebastian Bialecki (12), Dom Taylor (13), Ricky Evans (14), Richard Veenstra (15), Madars Razma (16), Alan Soutar (17), Lukas Wenig (18), Kim Huybrechts (19), Mensur Suljovic (20), Gabriel Clemens (21), Thibault Tricole (22), Matthew Dennant (23), Darren Beveridge (24), Justin Hood (25), Wesley Plaisier (26), Steve Lennon (27), Max Hopp (28), Ryan Meikle (29), James Hurrell (30), Nick Kenny (31), Matt Campbell (32), Keane Barry (33), Adam Lipscombe (34), Darius Labanauskas (35), Dominik Gruellich (36), Chris Landman (37), Owen Bates (38), Cor Decker (39), Connor Scutt (40).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of the most memorable moments from this year's World Darts Championship including Luke Littler's record-breaking set, some Barrioke and two nine-darters

Who are the international and other qualifiers?

Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock, Noa-Lynn van Leuven, Jurjen van der Velde and two-time World Championship runner-up Mervyn King are just some of the players to have booked their tickets to Alexandra Palace via alternative routes.

Six qualifying routes - the ANZ Premier League winner and five Tour Card Holder Qualifiers - remain open right up until Monday's draw.

PDC World Youth Champion/PDC Development Tour Qualifier - Beau Greaves

PDC Development Tour Qualifier - Charlie Manby

PDC Development Tour Qualifier - Jamai van den Herik

PDC Development Tour Qualifier - Jurjen van der Velde

PDC Challenge Tour Winner - Stefan Bellmont

PDC Challenge Tour Third Place - Ted Evetts

PDC Challenge Tour Fourth Place - Mervyn King

PDC Women's World Matchplay Winner - Lisa Ashton

PDC Women's Series Runner-Up - Fallon Sherrock

PDC Women's Series Third Place - Noa-Lynn van Leuven

PDC Women's Series Fourth Place - Gemma Hayter

Steel Darts Japan Tour Winner - Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

PDC China Championship Winner - Xiaochen Zong

IDC Indian Qualifier - Nitin Kumar

PDC Asian Championship Winner - Lourence Ilagan

PDC Asian Championship Runner-Up - Alexis Toylo

PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Motomu Sakai

PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Ryusei Azemoto

PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Paul Lim

PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Man Lok Leung

PDC Asian Tour Qualifier - Paolo Nebrida

PDCE Netherlands & Belgium Qualifier - Andy Baetens

PDCE Mediterranean Qualifier - Cristo Reyes

PDCE South-East Europe Qualifier - Boris Krcmar

PDCE Czechia Qualifier - Adam Gawlas

PDO Polish Qualifier - Krzysztof Kciuk

PDCE DACH Super League Winner - Arno Merk

Hungarian Super League Winner - Patrik Kovacs

PDC UK&IRE Tour Card Holder & Associate Member Qualifier - David Davies

CDC Continental Cup Winner - Alex Spellman

CDC Cross-Border Challenge Winner - Leonard Gates

CDC Top Ranked American - Adam Sevada

CDC Top Ranked Canadian - David Cameron

CDC Top-Ranked Non-Qualified Player - Stowe Buntz

CDLC Qualifier - Jesus Salate

PDC Nordic & Baltic Championship Winner - Teemu Harju

PDCNB ProTour Winner - Andreas Harrysson

PDCNB ProTour Runner-Up - Oskar Lukasiak

ADA Australian Tour Winner - Tim Pusey

DPA ProTour Winner - Joe Comito

DPNZ ProTour Winner - Jonny Tata

African Darts Group Qualifier - David Munyua

ANZ Premier League Winner - TBC

When is the 2026 World Darts Championship?

An expanded 2026 tournament begins at Alexandra Palace on Thursday December 11 with four first-round matches on the opening evening.

It kick-starts 13 consecutive days of darts action, with afternoon and evening sessions taking place everyday until December 23 before the competition pauses over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The tournament resumes on December 27, with third and fourth-round action completed by December 30 before a night off on New Year's Eve.

The quarter-finals are scheduled across two sessions on New Year's Day ahead of the semi-finals on January 2 and the final on Friday January 3.

The full day-by-day schedule for this year's tournament can be found here.

Full schedule at Alexandra Palace from December 11 - January 3

Thursday December 11 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Friday December 12 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Friday December 12 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Monday December 15 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Monday December 15 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Friday December 19 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Friday December 19 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Monday December 22 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Monday December 22 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round Three at 7pm

Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round Three at 7pm

Monday December 29 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Monday December 29 - 1 x Round Three and 2 x Round Four at 7pm

Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round Four at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round Four at 7pm

Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-Finals at 12.30pm

Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-Finals at 7pm

Friday January 2 - Semi-Finals at 7.30pm

Saturday January 3 - Final at 8pm

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live from December 15 to January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel. Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.