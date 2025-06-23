Download the Sky Sports app: Free Premier League highlights, F1 race control and more at your fingertips

If you love sport, then the Sky Sports app is the place for you. You do not need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to get:

FREE Premier League highlights just after full-time!

Plus FREE highlights from the EFL , WSL and SPFL , every F1 race and Super League game , all major golf tournaments including the Ryder Cup and Masters, all major darts including the World Championships and Premier League Darts , all England Cricket home games , US Open tennis , ATP and WTA Tours , Lions tour , NFL and Netball

from your favourite sports Our 24/7 Transfer Centre keeps you up-to-date with the latest rumours and deals

keeps you up-to-date with the latest rumours and deals Expert analysis from Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Martin Brundle and more

from Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Martin Brundle and more Follow your favourites! Add your teams and sports to see more of what matters to you.

Add your teams and sports to see more of what matters to you. Keep across live scores and plan your fixture diary

Image: Stream live events and recap key moments

Got Sky Sports? Download the app and sign in with your Sky iD to:

Follow your favourites

Image: Follow your favourite teams and sports!

Pin your Premier League, WSL or EFL club, F1 team, Super League team and any of your favourite sports to the top of the home screen to get to them in one click!

Filter push notifications to suit your needs and stay up-to-date with the latest breaking news from your favourite sports - and don't forget to head straight to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre for all the moves and gossip as they happen!

Follow live blogs of every Premier League game and all the biggest major sporting events, with interactive features allowing you to predict the scores and vote on the most controversial moments.

You asked, we listened - we've also introduced all new dark mode!

Watch Sky Sports LIVE from the app!

Image: Watch Sky Sports events live from the app

You can stream all of your favourite events - including Premier League matches - directly from the app.

Missed the start of a match? No worries - you can recap all the key moments from Premier League matches through our event centres.

In addition to all 12 Sky Sports channels, you will be able to stream even more live events exclusive to the app - including Bundesliga matches, Netball and the Big Bash League.

Please note:

The Live TV feature and selected Video on Demand content is only available in the UK and Ireland. Additional mobile network and/or WiFi charges may apply.

The Sky Sports App is available to download now on:

