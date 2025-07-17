World Darts Championship: Schedule announced with Saturday final as Luke Littler defends his title

The World Darts Championship schedule has been announced, starting on Thursday December 11 with a Saturday final on January 3 at 8pm. Teenager Luke Littler will be out to defend his title at Alexandra Palace.

The 2025/2026 World Darts Championship will see a record-breaking 128-player field vying to lift the iconic Sid Waddell Trophy, with a total prize fund of £5m on offer.

The top 40 players from the PDC Order of Merit following November's Players Championship Finals will qualify automatically, including reigning champion Littler.

World No 1 Luke Humphries will also headline at Alexandra Palace, alongside three-time champion Michael van Gerwen - the runner-up to Littler last January.

The expansion of the tournament will provide players from the PDC's global affiliate tours and secondary tours with further opportunities to compete on the sport's biggest stage.

This will include a minimum of four women in the 128-player field, along with three Winmau Development Tour and Challenge Tour representatives.

There will be 36 unmissable sessions with 20 days of pure darting drama with the tournament beginning in December before culminating in January.

Full schedule at Alexandra Palace from December 11-January 3

Thursday December 11 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Friday December 12 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Friday December 12 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Saturday December 13 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Sunday December 14 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Monday December 15 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Monday December 15 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 16 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Wednesday December 17 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Thursday December 18 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Friday December 19 - 4 x Round One at 12.30pm

Friday December 19 - 4 x Round One at 7pm

Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Saturday December 20 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Sunday December 21 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Monday December 22 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Monday December 22 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round Two at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 23 - 4 x Round Two at 7pm

Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Saturday December 27 - 3 x Round Three at 7pm

Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Sunday December 28 - 3 x Round Three at 7pm

Monday December 29 - 3 x Round Three at 12.30pm

Monday December 29 - 1 x Round Three and 2 x Round Four at 7pm

Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round Four at 12.30pm

Tuesday December 30 - 3 x Round Four at 7pm

Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-Finals at 12.30pm

Thursday January 1 - 2 x Quarter-Finals at 7pm

Friday January 2 - Semi-Finals at 7.30pm

Saturday January 3 - Final at 8pm

What's the next darts event on Sky Sports?

The highlight of the darting summer will see the Betfred World Matchplay held from July 19-27 at the Winter Gardens, as Luke Humphries bids to retain the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy, with world champion Luke Littler and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen also set to headline the £800,000 event across nine days.

Sunday July 27 will also feature the fourth staging of the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, featuring eight players competing across one session - with Beau Greaves having won the 2023 and 2024 events.

