Beau Greaves 'wouldn't say no' to Premier League spot as women's darts star prepares for Grand Slam appearance

Beau Greaves has been quietly dominating the women's darts scene for the last few years, but after beating Luke Littler in the semi-finals of the World Youth Championships she hasn't been able to hide.

Since Littler surprisingly made the PDC World Darts Championship final in 2023 at just 16 years old, he has become the face of the sport. So anytime he loses it gathers traction.

But Littler's defeat to Greaves also brought some well-deserved attention to the three-time women's world champion who will compete at the Grand Slam of Darts, live on Sky Sports.

However, after Littler's sudden breakthrough, a question stands as to whether Greaves can do the same and claim a coveted spot in next season's Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Polly James and Chris Murphy assess what impact Beau Greaves could have on the PDC circuit if she accepts her tour card. Listen to the whole debate on the latest Love The Darts podcast

"Obviously I've watched all these players growing up and so it's nice [to get compliments from some of the top players]," Greaves said.

"I can't imagine I would get into the Premier League unless I did have a crazy run [at the Worlds]. But, I mean, I wouldn't say no.

"It's maybe a little bit much for me. But it'd make it a bit exciting, wouldn't it?

"People are going on about the Premier League and it being a bit flat and boring. But I always end up watching it every week, so it'd be amazing to play in it.

"I don't think I'd deserve it considering of all the other players that could get in, but it's nice that people say good things about me - I think it's dead sweet."

This was prompted by Raymond van Barneveld backing the 21-year-old for a spot in the Premier League if she plays well at the World Championships after she secured a PDC Tour Card, which guarantees her place on the professional circuit for two years from the start of the 2026 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beau Greaves beats Kirsi Viinikainen in the quarter-final of the Women's World Matchplay

"First of all, I'm so proud of her, you know, what she is doing. She's beaten me 6-4. She beat Luke Littler in the semi-finals of the World Youth Championship," said five-time world champion Van Barneveld.

"That says it all. In the last leg, an 11-dart finish! How great is that? And trust me, she's going to cause trouble next year on the ProTour."

Greaves was also praised by world No 1 Luke Humphries, who she gave a scare at the UK Open by taking a 7-5 lead before going on to lose. Humphries said Greaves "belongs in the big-time darts".

Battle of the Sexes - or is it?

Greaves has been drawn into the 'group of death' for the Grand Slam of Darts with Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Niko Springer. The tournament begins on November 8, live on Sky Sports.

Greaves' first game will be against three-time world champion Van Gerwen, who in 2017 tweeted "no" in response to someone asking him if he thinks there will ever be a woman player who can compete with the top men players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael van Gerwen ended his two-year wait for a top-level PDC title by beating Luke Littler in Amsterdam this year

When asked about her thoughts on his comment now she will play MVG for the first time, she explained how it doesn't matter to her, also insisting "it's just darts".

"I don't really care who I'm playing, I think I did a few years ago - I did last year," she said.

"I was trying so hard to win and it was not happening. So I'm literally just going to go into it with an open mind and just stop being so negative.

"I didn't realise how negative I'd been actually over the last few years so I'm just trying to be positive and happy and enjoy the game.

"And obviously if you enjoy it and you practise and you work hard, then I think the results will come. It'd be amazing to win, to have a great run, but I'm also aware of how incredibly hard it is."

Sky Sports will once again be the home of the Premier League, World Cup of Darts, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and World Darts Championship! Stream darts and more top sport with NOW