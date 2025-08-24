Beau Greaves wins ninth straight title and 58th consecutive match in Women's Series after doubling up again in Milton Keynes
Sunday 24 August 2025 20:27, UK
Beau Greaves claimed her ninth straight Women's Series title and took her winning streak on that circuit to 58 matches after triumphing in Events 19 and 20 in Milton Keynes.
Greaves was victorious in all four tournaments this weekend, doubling up on Saturday and Sunday as she secured her 14th Women's Series trophy of 2025 and 42nd of her career.
The 21-year-old has now rubberstamped top spot in the series rankings and will join Women's World Matchplay winner Lisa Ashton as the female representatives at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports from November 8-16.
Greaves defeated Fallon Sherrock 5-1 in the Event 19 final having beaten Ashton in the last eight after a final-leg shootout and then seeing off Jade Gofford 5-0 in the semis.
Later in the day, Greaves got the better of Ashton 5-3 in the Event 20 final - after snatching a 5-4 win over Aileen de Graff in the last four - to continue her incredible dominance of the Women's Series in 2025, which draws to a close with the final four events in Wigan across October 18 and 19.
Greaves' superb display in Milton Keynes marked the fifth time she has won all four Women's Series events across a single weekend, achieving that feat twice this season alone.
2025 PDC Women's Series - Event 19
Final
Beau Greaves 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
Semi-finals
Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Eleanor Cairns
Beau Greaves 5-0 Jade Gofford
Quarter-finals
Eleanor Cairns 5-3 Steph Clarke
Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Kirsi Viinikainen
Jade Gofford 5-3 Felicia Blay
Beau Greaves 5-4 Lisa Ashton
2025 PDC Women's Series - Event 20
Final
Beau Greaves 5-3 Lisa Ashton
Semi-finals
Beau Greaves 5-4 Aileen de Graaf
Lisa Ashton 5-1 Lauren Bloomfield
Quarter-finals
Beau Greaves 5-2 Rebecca Allen
Aileen de Graaf 5-4 Rhian O'Sullivan
Lisa Ashton 5-4 Lorraine Hyde
Lauren Bloomfield 5-4 Fallon Sherrock
Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.