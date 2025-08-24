Beau Greaves wins ninth straight title and 58th consecutive match in Women's Series after doubling up again in Milton Keynes

Beau Greaves claimed her ninth straight Women's Series title and took her winning streak on that circuit to 58 matches after triumphing in Events 19 and 20 in Milton Keynes.

Greaves was victorious in all four tournaments this weekend, doubling up on Saturday and Sunday as she secured her 14th Women's Series trophy of 2025 and 42nd of her career.

The 21-year-old has now rubberstamped top spot in the series rankings and will join Women's World Matchplay winner Lisa Ashton as the female representatives at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports from November 8-16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Greaves was knocked out of the Women's World Matchplay in the semi-finals by eventual champion Lisa Ashton

Greaves defeated Fallon Sherrock 5-1 in the Event 19 final having beaten Ashton in the last eight after a final-leg shootout and then seeing off Jade Gofford 5-0 in the semis.

Later in the day, Greaves got the better of Ashton 5-3 in the Event 20 final - after snatching a 5-4 win over Aileen de Graff in the last four - to continue her incredible dominance of the Women's Series in 2025, which draws to a close with the final four events in Wigan across October 18 and 19.

Greaves' superb display in Milton Keynes marked the fifth time she has won all four Women's Series events across a single weekend, achieving that feat twice this season alone.

2025 PDC Women's Series - Event 19

Final

Beau Greaves 5-1 Fallon Sherrock

Semi-finals

Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Eleanor Cairns

Beau Greaves 5-0 Jade Gofford

Quarter-finals

Eleanor Cairns 5-3 Steph Clarke

Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Kirsi Viinikainen

Jade Gofford 5-3 Felicia Blay

Beau Greaves 5-4 Lisa Ashton

2025 PDC Women's Series - Event 20

Final

Beau Greaves 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Semi-finals

Beau Greaves 5-4 Aileen de Graaf

Lisa Ashton 5-1 Lauren Bloomfield

Quarter-finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Rebecca Allen

Aileen de Graaf 5-4 Rhian O'Sullivan

Lisa Ashton 5-4 Lorraine Hyde

Lauren Bloomfield 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.