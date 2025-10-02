Wessel Nijman warms up for World Grand Prix by clinching Players Championship 30 crown

Wessel Nijman clinched the second PDC ranking title of his career with a comprehensive 8-3 victory over Damon Heta in Thursday's Players Championship 30 final.

Nijman stormed to victory in stunning style at Leicester's Mattioli Arena, averaging north of 103 and missing double 12 for a nine-darter during a dominant display against the Australian No 1.

Almost a year to the day since his maiden ProTour crown, Nijman delivered a series of classy performances to claim the £15,000 top prize and double his Players Championship title tally.

The Dutchman kicked off proceedings with a 103 average in his opening-round win over Tom Bissell, before following up victory over Marvin van Velzen with a six-leg blitz of Andy Baetens.

After overturning a 3-1 deficit against Cameron Menzies in the last 16, Nijman then swept aside Chris Dobey and Ryan Searle to set up a clash with Heta in Thursday's showpiece.

The pair could not be separated after six legs, before Nijman produced a five-leg flurry to take the title, registering 14, 15, 14, 11 and 14-dart legs to cap off a memorable triumph.

The 25-year-old also came agonisingly close to landing a nine-dart finish in a high-quality final, missing double 12 for perfection in the penultimate leg of the contest.

"I felt like this [win] was coming, I've been playing really well over the last three days," insisted Nijman, a semi-finalist at Players Championship 29 on Wednesday.

"It would have been nice to hit the nine-darter, but I was more worried about winning this final, and I'm so happy I did."

Next up for Nijman is a first appearance at the World Grand Prix, as he prepares to make his double-start debut against 2018 world champion Rob Cross on Monday evening, live on Sky Sports.

"It's a dream to play in these major tournaments like the World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and European Championship," Nijman continued.

"This is what we work all year for. We will have to see what next week brings, but I will try and approach it like any other tournament."

World No 1 Luke Humphries, Jonny Clayton and Gary Anderson were among the high-profile casualties in round three, with top seed Josh Rock and Wednesday's winner Ross Smith losing in the first round.

Following this week's treble-header, the PDC ProTour season continues with Players Championships 31-32 in Wigan on October 14-15, as the race for Players Championship Finals qualification intensifies.

Luke Littler, Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen are among the names currently outside of the provisional qualification places for November's Minehead event, with four events remaining ahead of the cut-off.

2025 Players Championship 30

Thursday October 2

Mattioli Arena, Leicester

Last 16

Chris Dobey 6-0 Max Hopp

Wessel Nijman 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Ryan Searle 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Mickey Mansell 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Rob Owen 6-2 Luke Woodhouse

Damon Heta 6-3 Jeffrey de Graaf

Bradley Brooks 6-1 Mike De Decker

Wesley Plaisier 6-1 Niels Zonneveld

Quarter-Finals

Wessel Nijman 6-2 Chris Dobey

Ryan Searle 6-3 Mickey Mansell

Damon Heta 6-3 Rob Owen

Wesley Plaisier 6-5 Bradley Brooks

Semi-Finals

Wessel Nijman 7-2 Ryan Searle

Damon Heta 7-6 Wesley Plaisier

Final

Wessel Nijman 8-3 Damon Heta

