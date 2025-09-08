World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to begin title defence against Simon Whitlock in Amsterdam

Luke Littler will begin his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals against Simon Whitlock on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.

Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025 Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting Dutch Masters: Rob Cross

Rob Cross Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting US Masters: Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price Australian Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)

The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.

A mouth-watering first-round match on Friday night pits reigning Premier Leaguer Darts champion Luke Humphries, the fourth seed, against James Wade. The pair met in the semi-finals of last weekend's Czech Darts Open, Humphries powering to a 7-1 victory on his way to retaining the trophy.

The second round will be staged on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on Sunday.

Image: Luke Humphries will take on James Wade in the first round in Amsterdam

World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results

All times UK and Ireland

Round one

Friday September 12 (from 6pm)

Kevin Doets v Jermaine Wattimena

Krzysztof Ratajski v Josh Rock

Damon Heta v Joe Cullen

Mike De Decker v Gabriel Clemens

Luke Humphries v James Wade

Wessel Nijman v Michael van Gerwen

Stephen Bunting v Danny Noppert

Rob Cross v Haupai Puha

Saturday September 13 (from 11.45am)

Chris Dobey v Luke Woodhouse

Cameron Menzies v Peter Wright

Jonny Tata v Ross Smith

Cor Dekker v Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price v Danny Lauby

Luke Littler v Simon Whitlock

Jonny Clayton v Jason Brandon

Nathan Aspinall v Dave Chisnall

Round two

Saturday September 13 (from 6pm)

De Decker/Clemens v Heta/Cullen

Bunting/Noppert v Ratajski/Rock

Humphries/Wade v Doets/Wattimena

Cross/Puha v Nijman/Van Gerwen

Price/Lauby v Dekker/Van Barneveld

Dobey/Woodhouse v Menzies/Wright

Littler/Whitlock v Clayton/Brandon

Aspinall/Chisnall v Tata/R Smith

Quarter-finals

Sunday September 14 (from 11.45am)

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

Semi-finals and final

Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

TBC vs TBC

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.