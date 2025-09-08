 Skip to content

World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to begin title defence against Simon Whitlock in Amsterdam

Full schedule for the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals as Luke Littler attempts to defend the title; Littler will take on Simon Whitlock in the first round as Luke Humphries plays James Wade; Stephen Bunting is first seed after topping World Series rankings this season

Monday 8 September 2025 16:13, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Littler beat Luke Humphries in the final of the New Zealand Darts Masters in August to follow up his success at the Australian Darts Masters a week earlier

Luke Littler will begin his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals against Simon Whitlock on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.

Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025

  • Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting
  • Dutch Masters: Rob Cross
  • Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting
  • US Masters: Luke Humphries
  • Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price
  • Australian Masters: Luke Littler
  • New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler
  • World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)

The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.

A mouth-watering first-round match on Friday night pits reigning Premier Leaguer Darts champion Luke Humphries, the fourth seed, against James Wade. The pair met in the semi-finals of last weekend's Czech Darts Open, Humphries powering to a 7-1 victory on his way to retaining the trophy.

The second round will be staged on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on Sunday.

Luke Humphries on the opening night of the World Matchplay in Blackpool (pic: PDC)
Image: Luke Humphries will take on James Wade in the first round in Amsterdam

World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results

All times UK and Ireland

Also See:

Round one

Friday September 12 (from 6pm)
Kevin Doets v Jermaine Wattimena
Krzysztof Ratajski v Josh Rock
Damon Heta v Joe Cullen
Mike De Decker v Gabriel Clemens
Luke Humphries v James Wade
Wessel Nijman v Michael van Gerwen
Stephen Bunting v Danny Noppert
Rob Cross v Haupai Puha

Saturday September 13 (from 11.45am)
Chris Dobey v Luke Woodhouse
Cameron Menzies v Peter Wright
Jonny Tata v Ross Smith
Cor Dekker v Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price v Danny Lauby
Luke Littler v Simon Whitlock
Jonny Clayton v Jason Brandon
Nathan Aspinall v Dave Chisnall

Round two

Saturday September 13 (from 6pm)
De Decker/Clemens v Heta/Cullen
Bunting/Noppert v Ratajski/Rock
Humphries/Wade v Doets/Wattimena
Cross/Puha v Nijman/Van Gerwen
Price/Lauby v Dekker/Van Barneveld
Dobey/Woodhouse v Menzies/Wright
Littler/Whitlock v Clayton/Brandon
Aspinall/Chisnall v Tata/R Smith

Quarter-finals

Sunday September 14 (from 11.45am)
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC

Semi-finals and final

Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC
TBC vs TBC

Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract