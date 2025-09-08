World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results: Luke Littler to begin title defence against Simon Whitlock in Amsterdam
Full schedule for the 2025 World Series of Darts Finals as Luke Littler attempts to defend the title; Littler will take on Simon Whitlock in the first round as Luke Humphries plays James Wade; Stephen Bunting is first seed after topping World Series rankings this season
Monday 8 September 2025 16:13, UK
Luke Littler will begin his defence of the Jack's Casino World Series of Darts Finals against Simon Whitlock on Saturday afternoon.
The 32-player event in Amsterdam runs from Friday to Sunday with the winner scooping the £80,000 top prize and the total prize pot standing at £400,000.
Littler, the winner of back-to-back World Series events in Australia and New Zealand in August, beat Michael Smith 11-4 in the 2024 World Series finale.
PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025
- Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting
- Dutch Masters: Rob Cross
- Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting
- US Masters: Luke Humphries
- Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price
- Australian Masters: Luke Littler
- New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler
- World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)
The teenager is seeded second in the Netherlands after finishing behind Stephen Bunting in the World Series rankings.
A mouth-watering first-round match on Friday night pits reigning Premier Leaguer Darts champion Luke Humphries, the fourth seed, against James Wade. The pair met in the semi-finals of last weekend's Czech Darts Open, Humphries powering to a 7-1 victory on his way to retaining the trophy.
The second round will be staged on Saturday evening with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on Sunday.
World Series of Darts Finals schedule and results
All times UK and Ireland
Round one
Friday September 12 (from 6pm)
Kevin Doets v Jermaine Wattimena
Krzysztof Ratajski v Josh Rock
Damon Heta v Joe Cullen
Mike De Decker v Gabriel Clemens
Luke Humphries v James Wade
Wessel Nijman v Michael van Gerwen
Stephen Bunting v Danny Noppert
Rob Cross v Haupai Puha
Saturday September 13 (from 11.45am)
Chris Dobey v Luke Woodhouse
Cameron Menzies v Peter Wright
Jonny Tata v Ross Smith
Cor Dekker v Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price v Danny Lauby
Luke Littler v Simon Whitlock
Jonny Clayton v Jason Brandon
Nathan Aspinall v Dave Chisnall
Round two
Saturday September 13 (from 6pm)
De Decker/Clemens v Heta/Cullen
Bunting/Noppert v Ratajski/Rock
Humphries/Wade v Doets/Wattimena
Cross/Puha v Nijman/Van Gerwen
Price/Lauby v Dekker/Van Barneveld
Dobey/Woodhouse v Menzies/Wright
Littler/Whitlock v Clayton/Brandon
Aspinall/Chisnall v Tata/R Smith
Quarter-finals
Sunday September 14 (from 11.45am)
Semi-finals and final
Sunday September 14 (from 6pm)
