Luke Littler beats Luke Humphries to complete World Series double in New Zealand and Australia

Luke Littler beat defending champion Luke Humphries in the final of the New Zealand Darts Masters to clinch an Antipodean double after his success in Australia last week.

The 18-year-old - the reigning world and World Matchplay champion - averaged 115 to cruise past Humphries 8-4 in the final, edging in front in their career head-to-head 8-7 after a fourth-straight success against the world No 1.

Littler also made light work of Mike De Decker and Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals and semis respectively on Saturday, dropping only two legs in each contest.

PDC World Series of Darts winners 2025 Bahrain Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting Dutch Masters: Rob Cross

Rob Cross Nordic Masters: Stephen Bunting

Stephen Bunting US Masters: Luke Humphries

Luke Humphries Poland Masters: Gerwyn Price

Gerwyn Price Australian Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler New Zealand Masters: Luke Littler

Luke Littler World Series Finals ? (September 12-14)

He threatened to swat aside Humphries in the final as well, cruising through the opening three legs, only for missed darts at double in both of the next two to help his opponent pull things back to 3-2.

But Littler would again rattle off three legs in a row against the 2025 Premier League champion to move 6-3 clear before eventually wrapping up a 8-4 victory.

Littler 'felt unbeatable' during Auckland win

'The Nuke' had been sloppy on the opening day's action on Friday, failing to land a single maximum in his 6-4 win over Mark Cleaver, but he more than made up for that on Saturday with 15 180s to his name, including seven in the final.

Image: Luke Littler followed up his World Series win in Australia last week with another success in New Zealand

"It felt very much the same as last week [in Australia]," reflected Littler. "I had a shaky start in my opening game, but once you come into Finals Night you know you have to switch it on, and that's what I did again tonight.

"I felt unbeatable up there. The crowd was brilliant and the venue was incredible - it felt like a Premier League night, and I'm very happy to lift another title.

"I'm playing very well at the moment, I'm enjoying my darts and hopefully I can keep this winning streak going."

Humphries: When Luke's on it's he's untouchable

Humphries had booked his place in the final with a 6-2 win over Australia's Damon Heta in the quarter-finals and then a 7-4 success against Chris Dobey, who had earlier beaten Stephen Bunting 6-3 in the opening match of the evening.

Image: Luke Humphries overcame Damon Heta and Chris Dobey to reach the final but couldn't get the better of Luke Littler

"I played pretty well today, but when you run into a 115 average, there's not much you can do," reflected a gracious Humphries. "The better player won for sure.

"When Luke's on it, he's untouchable. I held in there and I gave it my best, but he was just too good in the end."

Earlier, in one of the games of the night, Price defeated Josh Rock 6-5 in a thrilling last-eight clash that went down to the wire.

Attention now turns to the tournament finals in Amsterdam from September 12-14, with Littler the defending champion after beating Michael Smith 11-4 in last year's final.

New Zealand Darts Masters - Saturday's results

Final (best of 15 legs)

Luke Littler 8-4 Luke Humphries

Semi-finals (best of 13 legs)

Luke Humphries 7-4 Chris Dobey

Luke Littler 7-2 Gerwyn Price

Quarter-finals (best of 11 legs)

Chris Dobey 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-2 Damon Heta

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Josh Rock

Luke Littler 6-2 Mike De Decker

