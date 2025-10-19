Nathan Aspinall wins German Darts Championship and third European Tour title after Dirk van Duijvenbode win

Nathan Aspinall won his third European Tour event of the year after beating Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-6 in the final of the German Darts Championship.

Van Duijvenbode, seeking a maiden European Tour title, had produced a magical nine-darter on day one in Hildesheim and threatened to repeat the feat early on in a captivating contest.

Aspinall reeled off three successive legs midway through the contest to break clear, and though Van Duijvenbode hit back with a four-leg flurry of his own, the Stockport thrower regained control with a crucial hold in leg 13, before sealing victory with a clinical 74 finish on tops.

The result secured a German hat-trick for Aspinall after previous wins in Göttingen and Leverkusen.

"I took a 6-2 lead but Dirk did to me what I do to a lot of players - he came back fighting," he said. "It's been an amazing weekend of darts. This has given me another huge confidence boost."

Take a look as Dirk van Duijvenbode nailed a sensational nine-darter during his clash against Karel Sedlacek at the Elten Safety Shoes German Darts Championship in Hildesheim.

Aspinall had kicked off his campaign with averages of 103 and 107 in wins over Maximilian Czerwinski and Ross Smith on Saturday and was even better on Sunday, producing a staggering 110.7 average to dispatch Steve Lennon, before overcoming Dutch duo Jermaine Wattimena and Gian van Veen.

'The Asp' joins Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Luke Humphries and Dave Chisnall as only the fifth player to win three European Tour titles in the same calendar year, having taken over a decade to break his duck on this stage.

"I'm in very good company! It took me ten years to win my first one, but I've found the formula now," the 34-year-old said.

"It's been a difficult few months since the World Matchplay, but I've been working hard at home, and I'm really happy to win another tournament."

Aspinall will head to the European Championship in Dortmund next week as top seed, with the Grand Slam of Darts - live on Sky Sports - coming up in November.

German Darts Championship results

Round Three

Danny Noppert 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Gian van Veen 6-1 Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Steve Lennon

Jermaine Wattimena 6-2 Wessel Nijman

Peter Wright 6-4 Cameron Menzies

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Martin Schindler

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Ricky Evans

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Quarter-Finals

Gian van Veen 6-3 Danny Noppert

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Peter Wright

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Dave Chisnall



Semi-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 7-6 Gian van Veen

Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-3 Krzysztof Ratajski



Final

Nathan Aspinall 8-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode

