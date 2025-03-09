Beau Greaves completes weekend hat-trick in darts' Women's Series with two titles on Sunday
Beau Greaves wins three Women's Series events from four across weekend after doubling up in Leicester on Sunday; 21-year-old beats Katie Sheldon and Robyn Byrne in Events 7 and 8 finals respectively; Greaves also triumphed in Event 6 on Saturday and now has 33 Women's Series titles
Sunday 9 March 2025 19:19, UK
Beau Greaves completed a title hat-trick as she stormed to victory at Women's Series Events 7 and 8 in Leicester on Sunday after winning Event 6 at the same venue a day earlier.
The Doncaster player is now up to 33 Women's Series titles in her career.
Greaves, who defeated Lisa Ashton 5-1 in the Event 6 final on Saturday, clinched her first trophy on Sunday with a 5-0 rout of Katie Sheldon, after beating Fallon Sherrock 5-3 in the quarter-finals and then thumping Angela Kirkwood 5-1 in the semis.
The 21-year-old then doubled up on the day as she overcame t Ashton 5-3 in the last eight, swept Lorraine Winstanley 5-0 in the last four and then saw off Robyn Byrne 5-1 in the final.
Greaves missed out on four titles from four at the Mattioli Arena this weekend after being knocked out in the last 64 in Saturday's Event 5, with Finland's Kirsi Viinikainen triumphing in that competition.
Men's world No 1 Luke Humphries said after fighting back from 7-5 down to beat Greaves 10-7 during the recent UK Open that she belonged in "big-time darts".
Greaves had become the first woman to reach the fourth round of the UK Open, defeating Stefan Bellmont, Rhys Griffin and Mickey Mansell before she fell to Humphries.
