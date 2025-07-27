World Matchplay 2025: Luke Littler beats James Wade to win Phil Taylor Trophy and complete Triple Crown in Blackpool

Luke Littler claimed his maiden Betfred World Matchplay final and completed the ‘Triple Crown’ with a 18-13 victory over James Wade in Blackpool.

Littler fired a 107.24 average and posted 17 maximums - breaking the record for most 180s in the tournament's history - during a thrilling final, where he recovered from losing the first five legs to hold off the 2007 champion.

The 18-year-old bounced back from being swept in the opening mini session to win nine of the next 11 legs, with Littler pulling further ahead until Wade won back-to-back legs to reduce the deficit to one.

Littler quickly grabbed control by winning the next three legs, moving him within a leg of victory, before closing out victory in style with a 115 checkout - his only ton-plus finish of the night.

Victory sees Littler replace Wade as the youngest winner in the tournament's history and makes him just the fifth player to complete the Triple Crown, having already won the World Championship in January and the Premier League last May.

Image: Luke Littler claimed the Triple Crown quicker than any player in history

How Littler made more history in Blackpool

In a repeat match-up of March's UK Open final - won 11-2 by Littler - Wade made the dream start by following an 11-dart hold and 90 finish by breaking the teenager in the next, then broke again with an 83 checkout on his way to building a 5-0 lead.

Littler responded to be swept for the second successive night by making a sweep of his own in the next mini session, where he won all five legs in 15 darts or less and Wade did not get a dart at double.

Image: Luke Littler lost each of the first five legs against James Wade

He recovered from missing six darts at double to claim the 12th leg and broke in the next to edge ahead for the first time, then responded to Wade breaking back by taking out a 97 finish and move 8-7 ahead.

Littler edged the next session despite Wade averaging around 115 during the five-leg burst, with an 87 checkout on the bullseye doubling his lead, then threatened a second nine-darter in as many nights after starting the 22nd leg with seven perfect darts.

He closed out that leg in 11 darts before each of the next four legs went against throw, with Wade following a 12-dart break by taking out a 101 finish in the next to get to 14-13 and set up a thrilling finish.

Littler held throw in the next, broke Wade with an 80 finish and then found a 13-darter to move within a leg of victory, before the 115 finish closed an impressive win and sixth PDC major TV title.

Littler savours special win in Blackpool

"This means absolutely everything," Littler told Sky Sports. "My idol, Phil [Taylor], has come here and won it 16 times. Now my name is on the list and it will be on this trophy and I can say I've completed the Triple Crown.

"5-0 down once again and I said to myself 'you've been here before, what are you doing?!'. I managed to pull it out of the bag and win the next five. James started to drop off a bit and I started to find my best darts.

"There's obviously been a few times in the past where I've got myself back into the game, but this past week has really shown me as a player. It has shown that I can come back from 5-0 down, I can come back from 7-3 down and I'm glad to win.

"I came here last year, lost in the first round and some people thought I might have lost again. I am just so happy that I can pull myself out of these score lines. But I don't want to be 5-0 down again!"

