Women's World Matchplay Darts: Schedule, draw, dates as Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock, Noa-Lynn van Leuven headline in Blackpool

Beau Greaves will bid for her third successive Betfred Women's World Matchplay title when the tournament takes place on Sunday July 27, live on Sky Sports.

The event at the Empress Ballroom at Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens is into its fourth year and offers a top prize of £10,000, with the winner qualifying for November's Grand Slam of Darts and the 2026 World Darts Championship.

The eight-player field is based on a one-year Order of Merit from the PDC Women's Series earnings across 28 tournaments since last July, with Greaves the top seed having won 10 titles - including the last five - amid a sensational winning run.

Greaves beat Fallon Sherrock - the only other player to win the matchplay tournament in 2022's inaugural running - 6-3 in last year's final.

Image: Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves, the two winners of the Women's World Matchplay so far

Greaves will open the defence of her title in the quarter-finals against Finland debutant Kirsi Viinikainen, the eighth seed, while third-seed Sherrock has been drawn against Gemma Hayter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Laura Turner and Matt Edgar believe now is the time for Beau Greaves to play at the PDC World Championship.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven is seeded second and will play Lorraine Winstanley for a place in the semi-finals, while Lisa Ashton faces Robyn Byrne in the other quarter-final tie.

Women's World Matchplay schedule and draw - Sunday July 27, live on Sky Sports

Image: Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves, the two winners of the Women's World Matchplay so far

Quarter-finals (best of seven legs)

(1) Beau Greaves vs (8) Kirsi Viinikainen

(4) Lisa Ashton vs (5) Robyn Byrne

(2) Noa-Lynn van Leuven vs (7) Lorraine Winstanley

(3) Fallon Sherrock vs (6) Gemma Hayter

Semi-finals (best of nine legs)

TBC

Final (best of 11 legs)

TBC

Prize Money

Winner: £10,000

Runner-Up: £5,000

Semi-Finalists: £2,500

Quarter-Finalists: £1,250

Total: £25,000