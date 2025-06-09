Women's World Matchplay Darts: Schedule, draw, dates as Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock, Noa-Lynn van Leuven headline in Blackpool
Defending champion Beau Greaves to play Finland's Kirsi Viinikainen in quarter-finals as she aims for Blackpool hat-trick in the knockout matchplay event; watch the Women's World Matchplay on July 27, live on Sky Sports
Monday 9 June 2025 17:48, UK
Beau Greaves will bid for her third successive Betfred Women's World Matchplay title when the tournament takes place on Sunday July 27, live on Sky Sports.
The event at the Empress Ballroom at Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens is into its fourth year and offers a top prize of £10,000, with the winner qualifying for November's Grand Slam of Darts and the 2026 World Darts Championship.
The eight-player field is based on a one-year Order of Merit from the PDC Women's Series earnings across 28 tournaments since last July, with Greaves the top seed having won 10 titles - including the last five - amid a sensational winning run.
Greaves beat Fallon Sherrock - the only other player to win the matchplay tournament in 2022's inaugural running - 6-3 in last year's final.
Greaves will open the defence of her title in the quarter-finals against Finland debutant Kirsi Viinikainen, the eighth seed, while third-seed Sherrock has been drawn against Gemma Hayter.
Noa-Lynn van Leuven is seeded second and will play Lorraine Winstanley for a place in the semi-finals, while Lisa Ashton faces Robyn Byrne in the other quarter-final tie.
Women's World Matchplay schedule and draw - Sunday July 27, live on Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (best of seven legs)
(1) Beau Greaves vs (8) Kirsi Viinikainen
(4) Lisa Ashton vs (5) Robyn Byrne
(2) Noa-Lynn van Leuven vs (7) Lorraine Winstanley
(3) Fallon Sherrock vs (6) Gemma Hayter
Semi-finals (best of nine legs)
TBC
Final (best of 11 legs)
TBC
Prize Money
Winner: £10,000
Runner-Up: £5,000
Semi-Finalists: £2,500
Quarter-Finalists: £1,250
Total: £25,000