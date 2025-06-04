World Cup of Darts: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries to lead Team England at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 12-15

The dream team of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will aim to lead Team England to World Cup of Darts glory at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 12-15.

Reigning champions England are seeded as one of the top four nations - based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players - and will enter at the second-round stage along with two-time champions Wales and Scotland, and fourth seeds Northern Ireland, who reached the semi-finals in 2014 and 2016.

The remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress.

Danny Noppert will team up with World Cup debutant Gian van Veen for the Netherlands, as the Dutch duo headline Group A alongside 2024 quarter-finalists Italy and Hungary.

There will also be a new-look Belgian pairing on show this year, as World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker partners the returning Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The 2013 runners-up have since featured in seven semi-finals without lifting the title, and will be aiming to rectify that when they play Latvia and Philippines in Group B.

Ricardo Pietreczko will make his World Cup bow for hosts Germany as he and Martin Schindler face Portugal and Singapore - led by 71-year-old icon Paul Lim - in Group C.

Republic of Ireland, the 2019 finalists, meet Gibraltar and China in Group D, while Poland head up Group E, which features Norway and two-time quarter-finalists South Africa.

Three-time quarter-finalists Canada take centre stage in Group F - which also contains Malaysia and Denmark - as former quarter-finalists Sweden and France are joined by Lithuania in Group G.

Mensur Suljovic will maintain his ever-present World Cup record for 2024 runners-up Austria, with Rusty-Jake Rodriguez poised to represent his country for the first time - replacing brother Rowby-John in the pairing.

They will go head-to-head with Spain and 2022 champions Australia in a blockbuster Group H, as Simon Whitlock makes his big stage return alongside world No 8 Damon Heta.

USA, Hong Kong and Bahrain battle it out in Group I, with Group J comprising Czechia, Chinese Taipei and India, who return to the World Cup stage after missing out last year.

Croatia, the 2024 quarter-finalists, headline Group K along with Japan and Switzerland, while Finland, New Zealand and World Cup debutants Argentina complete Group L.

The losing nations from Thursday's opening round-robin matches will play the third team drawn in each group in Friday's afternoon session, before the decisive group games are played on Friday evening.

England's dream team

Following the completion of the group stage, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening, as England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open their title bids in Saturday's second round.

Newly-crowned Premier League champion Humphries and World Champion Littler will form a dream partnership for five-time winners England, as Littler makes his highly-anticipated World Cup debut.

Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price will aim to lead Wales to a third triumph in the pairs event, while Gary Anderson and Peter Wright team up once again for third seeds Scotland.

Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney form a new-look partnership for Northern Ireland, which brings Brendan Dolan's ever-present record at this event to an end.

The top four seeded nations will be pre-allocated into the draw bracket in the last 16, with the 12 group winners to be drawn at random.

The second round will take place across two sessions on Saturday, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on a bumper Finals Day in Frankfurt on Sunday June 15.

2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

June 12-15 2025, Eissporthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

Seeded through to Second Round

(1) England

(2) Wales

(3) Scotland

(4) Northern Ireland

Group Stage Draw

Group A

(5) Netherlands

Italy

Hungary

Group B

(6) Belgium

Latvia

Philippines

Group C

(7) Germany

Portugal

Singapore

Group D

(8) Republic of Ireland

Gibraltar

China

Group E

(9) Poland

South Africa

Norway

Group F

(10) Canada

Malaysia

Denmark

Group G

(11) Sweden

Lithuania

France

Group H

(12) Austria

Spain

Australia

Group I

(13) USA

Hong Kong

Bahrain

Group J

(14) Czechia

Chinese Taipei

India

Group K

(15) Croatia

Japan

Switzerland

Group L

(16) Finland

New Zealand

Argentina

Draw Bracket - Second Round onwards

(1) England vs

vs

(4) Northern Ireland vs

vs

(2) Wales vs

vs

(3) Scotland vs

vs

Session Schedule

Thursday June 12 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

First Group Matches (Seeded Nation v Nation 2)

Sweden vs Lithuania (G)

Czechia vs Chinese Taipei (J)

Croatia vs Japan (K)

Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar (D)

Canada vs Malaysia (F)

USA vs Hong Kong (I)

Poland vs South Africa (E)

Belgium vs Latvia (B)

Netherlands vs Italy (A)

Germany vs Portugal (C)

Austria vs Spain (H)

Finland vs New Zealand (L)

Friday June 13

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Second Group Matches

(Thursday's Losing Team v Nation 3)

Schedule in same group order as Thursday's evening session

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Third Group Matches

(Thursday's Winning Team v Nation 3)

Schedule in same group order as Thursday's evening session

Saturday June 14

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 15

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

Match Format

First Round (Group Stage) - Best of seven legs

Second Round - Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs

Final - Best of 19 legs

All games will be played in a Doubles format, 501 with straight start and double finish.

Competing Nations & Pairings

(1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler

(2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price

(3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright

(4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney

Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin

Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri

Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh

Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long

China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen

Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu

Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar

Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka

Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele

France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre

Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt

Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee

Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos

India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel

Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto

Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming

Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen

New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver

Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski

Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry

Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan

South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen

Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez

Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann

USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen

Prize Fund (Per Team)

Winners - £80,000

Runners-Up - £50,000

Semi-Finalists - £30,000

Quarter-Finalists - £20,000

Last 16 Losers - £9,000

Second in Group - £5,000

Third in Group - £4,000

Total £450,000

