World Cup of Darts: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries to lead Team England at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 12-15
Wednesday 4 June 2025 17:20, UK
The dream team of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will aim to lead Team England to World Cup of Darts glory at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 12-15.
Reigning champions England are seeded as one of the top four nations - based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players - and will enter at the second-round stage along with two-time champions Wales and Scotland, and fourth seeds Northern Ireland, who reached the semi-finals in 2014 and 2016.
The remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress.
Danny Noppert will team up with World Cup debutant Gian van Veen for the Netherlands, as the Dutch duo headline Group A alongside 2024 quarter-finalists Italy and Hungary.
There will also be a new-look Belgian pairing on show this year, as World Grand Prix champion Mike De Decker partners the returning Dimitri Van den Bergh.
The 2013 runners-up have since featured in seven semi-finals without lifting the title, and will be aiming to rectify that when they play Latvia and Philippines in Group B.
Ricardo Pietreczko will make his World Cup bow for hosts Germany as he and Martin Schindler face Portugal and Singapore - led by 71-year-old icon Paul Lim - in Group C.
Republic of Ireland, the 2019 finalists, meet Gibraltar and China in Group D, while Poland head up Group E, which features Norway and two-time quarter-finalists South Africa.
Three-time quarter-finalists Canada take centre stage in Group F - which also contains Malaysia and Denmark - as former quarter-finalists Sweden and France are joined by Lithuania in Group G.
Mensur Suljovic will maintain his ever-present World Cup record for 2024 runners-up Austria, with Rusty-Jake Rodriguez poised to represent his country for the first time - replacing brother Rowby-John in the pairing.
They will go head-to-head with Spain and 2022 champions Australia in a blockbuster Group H, as Simon Whitlock makes his big stage return alongside world No 8 Damon Heta.
USA, Hong Kong and Bahrain battle it out in Group I, with Group J comprising Czechia, Chinese Taipei and India, who return to the World Cup stage after missing out last year.
Croatia, the 2024 quarter-finalists, headline Group K along with Japan and Switzerland, while Finland, New Zealand and World Cup debutants Argentina complete Group L.
The losing nations from Thursday's opening round-robin matches will play the third team drawn in each group in Friday's afternoon session, before the decisive group games are played on Friday evening.
England's dream team
Following the completion of the group stage, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening, as England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland open their title bids in Saturday's second round.
Newly-crowned Premier League champion Humphries and World Champion Littler will form a dream partnership for five-time winners England, as Littler makes his highly-anticipated World Cup debut.
Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price will aim to lead Wales to a third triumph in the pairs event, while Gary Anderson and Peter Wright team up once again for third seeds Scotland.
Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney form a new-look partnership for Northern Ireland, which brings Brendan Dolan's ever-present record at this event to an end.
The top four seeded nations will be pre-allocated into the draw bracket in the last 16, with the 12 group winners to be drawn at random.
The second round will take place across two sessions on Saturday, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on a bumper Finals Day in Frankfurt on Sunday June 15.
2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts
June 12-15 2025, Eissporthalle, Frankfurt, Germany
Seeded through to Second Round
(1) England
(2) Wales
(3) Scotland
(4) Northern Ireland
Group Stage Draw
Group A
(5) Netherlands
Italy
Hungary
Group B
(6) Belgium
Latvia
Philippines
Group C
(7) Germany
Portugal
Singapore
Group D
(8) Republic of Ireland
Gibraltar
China
Group E
(9) Poland
South Africa
Norway
Group F
(10) Canada
Malaysia
Denmark
Group G
(11) Sweden
Lithuania
France
Group H
(12) Austria
Spain
Australia
Group I
(13) USA
Hong Kong
Bahrain
Group J
(14) Czechia
Chinese Taipei
India
Group K
(15) Croatia
Japan
Switzerland
Group L
(16) Finland
New Zealand
Argentina
Draw Bracket - Second Round onwards
(1) England vs
vs
(4) Northern Ireland vs
vs
(2) Wales vs
vs
(3) Scotland vs
vs
Session Schedule
Thursday June 12 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
First Group Matches (Seeded Nation v Nation 2)
Sweden vs Lithuania (G)
Czechia vs Chinese Taipei (J)
Croatia vs Japan (K)
Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar (D)
Canada vs Malaysia (F)
USA vs Hong Kong (I)
Poland vs South Africa (E)
Belgium vs Latvia (B)
Netherlands vs Italy (A)
Germany vs Portugal (C)
Austria vs Spain (H)
Finland vs New Zealand (L)
Friday June 13
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Second Group Matches
(Thursday's Losing Team v Nation 3)
Schedule in same group order as Thursday's evening session
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Third Group Matches
(Thursday's Winning Team v Nation 3)
Schedule in same group order as Thursday's evening session
Saturday June 14
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round x4
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round x4
Sunday June 15
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals
Final
Match Format
First Round (Group Stage) - Best of seven legs
Second Round - Best of 15 legs
Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs
Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs
Final - Best of 19 legs
All games will be played in a Doubles format, 501 with straight start and double finish.
Competing Nations & Pairings
(1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler
(2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price
(3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright
(4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney
Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin
Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock
Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri
Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh
Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long
China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen
Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu
Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar
Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka
Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus
Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele
France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre
Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko
Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt
Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee
Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos
India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel
Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa
Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto
Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis
Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas
Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming
Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen
New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver
Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen
Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida
Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski
Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento
Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry
Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan
South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen
Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez
Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak
Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann
USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen
Prize Fund (Per Team)
Winners - £80,000
Runners-Up - £50,000
Semi-Finalists - £30,000
Quarter-Finalists - £20,000
Last 16 Losers - £9,000
Second in Group - £5,000
Third in Group - £4,000
Total £450,000
