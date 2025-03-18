Martin Schindler storms past Jeffrey de Graaf to win maiden Players Championship 8 title

Home favourite Martin Schindler powered his way to a first Players Championship title with an 8-1 demolition of Jeffrey de Graaf in the final in Hildesheim.

The 28-year-old German, who is ranked 23 in the world, capped a fine day at Halle 39 by adding the crown to his two European Tour titles.

He told the PDC's official website: "If I am honest, I haven't played great today, but I have managed to win my games and that is the most important thing, I guess.

"I always thought the first title I would win would be a Players Championship one but then I got the two European Tour ones. I don't care how they have come but I am so happy right now."

Schindler had earned his place in the final of Players Championship 8 by edging past Patrick Geeraets 7-6 in the semis, surviving two match darts at 6-3 down before reeling off four successive legs to prevail.

However, he wasted no time in imposing himself on the final, racing into a 5-0 lead before landing a 126 finish to take himself to the brink of victory.

On a day when only two of the world's top 32 made it to the last 16, Schindler's compatriot Lukas Wenig completed a nine-dart finish in his first-round defeat by Dom Taylor.

Monday's winner Gary Anderson's hopes of back-to-back triumphs were ended in the second round by Greg Ritchie, while five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld lost 6-5 to Niels Zonneveld in the last 16.

Players Championship 8 - final-stage results

Final

Martin Schindler 8-1 Jeffrey de Graaf

Semi-finals

Jeffrey de Graaf 7-4 Dom Taylor

Martin Schindler 7-6 Patrick Geeraets

Quarter-finals

Jeffrey de Graaf 6-5 Dylan Slevin

Dom Taylor 6-5 Ryan Searle

Martin Schindler 6-5 Kevin Doets

Patrick Geeraets 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Players Championship winners and schedule 2025

February 10: Players Championship 1 - Winner: Rob Cross

February 11: Players Championship 2 - Winner: Gerwyn Price

February 17: Players Championship 3 - Winner: Chris Dobey

February 18: Players Championship 4 - Winner: Ryan Searle

March 11: Players Championship 5 - Winner: Joe Cullen

March 12: Players Championship 6 - Winner: Gian van Veen

March 17: Players Championship 7 - Winner: Gary Anderson

March 18: Players Championship 8 - Winner: Martin Schindler

March 31: Players Championship 9 (Leicester)

April 1: Players Championship 10 (Leicester)

April 8: Players Championship 11 (Leicester)

April 9: Players Championship 12 (Leicester)

April 14: Players Championship 13 (Rosmalen, Netherlands)

April 15: Players Championship 14 (Rosmalen, Netherlands)

May 12: Players Championship 15 (Hildesheim, Germany)

May 13: Players Championship 16 (Hildesheim, Germany)

June 17: Players Championship 17 (Leicester)

June 18: Players Championship 18 (Leicester)

June 19: Players Championship 19 (Leicester)

July 8: Players Championship 20 (Leicester)

July 9: Players Championship 21 (Leicester)

July 29: Players Championship 22 (Hildesheim, Germany)

July 30: Players Championship 23 (Hildesheim, Germany)

August 25: Players Championship 24 (Milton Keynes)

August 26: Players Championship 25 (Milton Keynes)

September 9: Players Championship 26 (Hildesheim, Germany)

September 10: Players Championship 27 (Hildesheim, Germany)

September 30: Players Championship 28 (Leicester)

October 1: Players Championship 29 (Leicester)

October 2: Players Championship 30 (Leicester)

October 14: Players Championship 31 (Wigan)

October 15: Players Championship 32 (Wigan)

October 29: Players Championship 33 (Wigan)

October 30: Players Championship 34 (Wigan)

