Martin Schindler storms past Jeffrey de Graaf to win maiden Players Championship 8 title
Martin Schindler thrashes Jeffrey de Graaf to claim career-first Players Championship title; two-time European Tour winner survived two match darts in semi-final against Patrick Geeraets before dominant win in final; Lukas Wenig hit a nine-dart leg in his first-round clash with Dom Taylor
Tuesday 18 March 2025 19:46, UK
Home favourite Martin Schindler powered his way to a first Players Championship title with an 8-1 demolition of Jeffrey de Graaf in the final in Hildesheim.
The 28-year-old German, who is ranked 23 in the world, capped a fine day at Halle 39 by adding the crown to his two European Tour titles.
He told the PDC's official website: "If I am honest, I haven't played great today, but I have managed to win my games and that is the most important thing, I guess.
"I always thought the first title I would win would be a Players Championship one but then I got the two European Tour ones. I don't care how they have come but I am so happy right now."
Schindler had earned his place in the final of Players Championship 8 by edging past Patrick Geeraets 7-6 in the semis, surviving two match darts at 6-3 down before reeling off four successive legs to prevail.
However, he wasted no time in imposing himself on the final, racing into a 5-0 lead before landing a 126 finish to take himself to the brink of victory.
On a day when only two of the world's top 32 made it to the last 16, Schindler's compatriot Lukas Wenig completed a nine-dart finish in his first-round defeat by Dom Taylor.
Monday's winner Gary Anderson's hopes of back-to-back triumphs were ended in the second round by Greg Ritchie, while five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld lost 6-5 to Niels Zonneveld in the last 16.
Players Championship 8 - final-stage results
Final
Martin Schindler 8-1 Jeffrey de Graaf
Semi-finals
Jeffrey de Graaf 7-4 Dom Taylor
Martin Schindler 7-6 Patrick Geeraets
Quarter-finals
Jeffrey de Graaf 6-5 Dylan Slevin
Dom Taylor 6-5 Ryan Searle
Martin Schindler 6-5 Kevin Doets
Patrick Geeraets 6-4 Niels Zonneveld
Players Championship winners and schedule 2025
February 10: Players Championship 1 - Winner: Rob Cross
February 11: Players Championship 2 - Winner: Gerwyn Price
February 17: Players Championship 3 - Winner: Chris Dobey
February 18: Players Championship 4 - Winner: Ryan Searle
March 11: Players Championship 5 - Winner: Joe Cullen
March 12: Players Championship 6 - Winner: Gian van Veen
March 17: Players Championship 7 - Winner: Gary Anderson
March 18: Players Championship 8 - Winner: Martin Schindler
March 31: Players Championship 9 (Leicester)
April 1: Players Championship 10 (Leicester)
April 8: Players Championship 11 (Leicester)
April 9: Players Championship 12 (Leicester)
April 14: Players Championship 13 (Rosmalen, Netherlands)
April 15: Players Championship 14 (Rosmalen, Netherlands)
May 12: Players Championship 15 (Hildesheim, Germany)
May 13: Players Championship 16 (Hildesheim, Germany)
June 17: Players Championship 17 (Leicester)
June 18: Players Championship 18 (Leicester)
June 19: Players Championship 19 (Leicester)
July 8: Players Championship 20 (Leicester)
July 9: Players Championship 21 (Leicester)
July 29: Players Championship 22 (Hildesheim, Germany)
July 30: Players Championship 23 (Hildesheim, Germany)
August 25: Players Championship 24 (Milton Keynes)
August 26: Players Championship 25 (Milton Keynes)
September 9: Players Championship 26 (Hildesheim, Germany)
September 10: Players Championship 27 (Hildesheim, Germany)
September 30: Players Championship 28 (Leicester)
October 1: Players Championship 29 (Leicester)
October 2: Players Championship 30 (Leicester)
October 14: Players Championship 31 (Wigan)
October 15: Players Championship 32 (Wigan)
October 29: Players Championship 33 (Wigan)
October 30: Players Championship 34 (Wigan)
