Chris Dobey beats Jelle Klaasen to win Players Championship 3 as Michael van Gerwen stunned by Irish amateur

Chris Dobey continued his strong start to the year by clinching the Players Championship 3 title, while Michael van Gerwen was stunned by an Irish amateur.

Dobey pulled away to claim an 8-4 win over Jelle Klaasen in the final in Rosmalen, in the Netherlands, just a week after finishing runner-up to Gerwyn Price in Players Championship 2 in Wigan.

Dobey, who started 2025 by reaching the World Championship semi-finals, began with an 11-dart leg and was never behind against the Dutchman, who was playing in his first PDC final since 2015.

The shock of the day came as Michael Flynn, a social care worker from County Limerick, dumped out three-time world champion Van Gerwen 6-4 in the opening round.

Flynn: Beating MVG a massive moment in my career

Flynn, who was only added to the tournament on Sunday and made the dash from his home in west Ireland to Dublin before catching a flight to the Netherlands, told the BBC: "MVG wasn't the name you want to see as your first opponent - you'd hope for an easier game.

"I knew my form was good coming into the tournament but to beat a three-time world champion is a massive moment in my career."

Flynn, who lost to Poland's Tytus Kanik in the last 64, added: "When you are playing someone like Van Gerwen, you have to tune in from the get-go. It kind of opened my eyes to the professional circuit, the standard you have to be at from the off if you want to get a win.

"It will give me confidence moving forward and shows me my game is there if I can continue it and take it back to the Challenge Tour."

Dobey wins title after Rydz scare

Dobey won three games on Monday to seal his place in his second straight final, easing past Wessel Nijman and Krzysztof Ratajski before he was pushed to the limit in a 7-6 semi-final win over Callan Rydz.

Klaasen reached his long-awaited final the hard way, edging past Mickey Mansell in a deciding leg, then seeing off former world champion Rob Cross and Welshman Nick Kenny.

"This was massive for me," said Dobey, who claimed a hat-trick of titles last year to finish top of the 2024 Players Championship Order of Merit.

"I probably should have won the final against Gezzy [Gerwyn Price] last week but I came back today, battled hard and it's another point proven.

"I was crying out for this form on the Pro Tour a couple of years ago," admitted Dobey, who moves into the world's top eight after securing his sixth Players Championship crown.

"If I can take this form onto the big stage, then who knows? I could be winning these major titles.

"You have to take your opportunities and make it count. I just love playing darts and I want to keep winning titles now."

