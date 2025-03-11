Luke Littler: World champion lands nine-darter at Players Championship 5 in Leicester

World champion Luke Littler landed a magical nine-darter at Players Championship 5 in Leicester as he continued his red-hot form.

The 18-year-old began the day by getting the better of Niko Springer, as he battled from 3-0 down early in the game to beat the young German 6-5 in a last-leg decider.

Littler then came through a thrilling encounter against Adam Hunt 6-5 in the second round of the event in the East Midlands where he crashed in a magical nine-darter in the sixth leg of the match.

The Premier League champion recovered from 4-0 down to edge out Dirk van Duijvenbode in a last-leg decider, wrapping up victory with a 126 finish on the bull.

He then secured a 6-2 win over Scott Williams to charge into the quarter-finals where he continued his freakish form by dismantling Damon Heta 6-1.

Littler averaging an incredible 122.96 in the best-of-11-legs match to take his winning streak up to 19 matches, but that sensational run came to an end with a 7-6 semi-final defeat to Gian van Veen with the Dutchman taking out 121 on the bull in the deciding leg.

'The Nuke' already picked up three titles in two weeks with the UK Open, Premier League Night Five in Brighton and Sunday's Belgium Open crown.

Michael van Gerwen is the world-record holder for a televised match with a three-dart average of 123.40 thrown in the 2016 Premier League against Michael Smith.

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson fired in the first nine-darter on the ProTour in 2025, after producing perfection in the penultimate leg of his comeback win over Ryan Joyce with a 102 average.

Where does the Premier League head next?

