Luke Littler: World champion suffers shock defeat to Ritchie Edhouse on ProTour in blow to Player's Championship Finals hopes

Newly-crowned World Grand Prix champion Luke Littler has suffered a major blow in his hopes of qualifying for November's Players Championship Finals after a shock first-round exit on the ProTour at the hands of Ritchie Edhouse.

Littler continued his domination of the game by beating rival Luke Humphries in the final of the World Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the 18-year-old's fourth major title of the year following his successes at the World Championship, UK Open and World Matchplay.

However, he saw his winning run brought to a halt as he was edged out by Beau Greaves in a last-leg decider in the semi-finals of the PDC World Youth Championship in Wigan on Monday.

He suffered his second successive loss, despite an average of 106.45, at Players Championship 31 against reigning European champion Edhouse, who triumphed 6-4 in Wigan.

It's a major blow for 'The Nuke', who is still fighting for a spot in Minehead next month with just three events left.

Could Littler fail to qualify for the Players Championship Finals?

There are just three of the 34 Players Championship events left in the PDC ProTour season, with a Players Championship order of merit - based on prize money earned from those one-day tournaments - deciding the players who qualify to feature at the Butlin's Minehead Resort from 21-23 November.

Events will be held at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan on Wednesday, ahead of the final Players Championship events at the same venue on October 29 and October 30, with only the top 64 on the ranking list after that cut-off qualifying to compete at the Finals.

Each Players Championship event has a first prize of £15,000 and offers £10,000 to the runner-up, with semi-finalist earning £5,000, quarter finalists picking up £3,500 and £2,500 available to those losing in the last-16.

Those eliminated in the last-32 collect £1,500 and a second-round exit earns £1,000, while those knocked out in the first round - or choosing not to feature - earn no money and risk falling further down the rankings.

Gerwyn Price tops the Order of Merit after winning four Players Championship titles already in 2025, but Littler sits outside the top 64 on £17,500 before Tuesday's action and in danger of failing to qualify.

Keane Barry currently sits at No 64 with £22,000 meaning Littler needs to make up £5,500 in the remaining events.

First prize or a runner-up spot in the remaining events would all but guarantee his spot at Minehead.

