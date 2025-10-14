Luke Littler under new management after joining forces with Target Darts

Luke Littler has signed a new agreement with Target Darts, who will now oversee his professional management.

The announcement comes one week after Littler said he was "on his own" when revealing his split from former management company ZXF Sports.

Target first partnered with Littler when he was just 12 years old and have supplied equipment throughout his meteoric rise to world champion.

"Target has been part of my career from the very beginning, and I've always had a great relationship with everyone there," said Littler.

"I'm really happy to have their backing as I continue to focus on my game and prepare for the big tournaments ahead."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The moment Littler claimed his first World Grand Prix title!

In a continuation of their relationship, the manufacturer will manage Littler's affairs both on and off the oche.

"We've worked closely with Luke and his family for many years and are proud to have been part of his incredible journey," said a Target Darts spokesperson.

"Luke's professionalism, focus, and natural talent make him a truly special player, and we're committed to providing the support and structure he needs to reach even greater heights."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler lifts the 2025 World Grand Prix trophy after defeating Luke Humphries 6-1 in the final

Luke Littler moved a big step closer to completing his ascent towards world No 1 at the World Grand Prix, but how soon can he move above Luke Humphries into top spot?

The latest showdown between the world's top two - the 25th meeting in a PDC-organised event and sixth in a televised final - saw Littler claim bragging rights after a 6-1 victory over Humphries at the Mattioli Arena.

Victory at the double-start tournament is a fourth TV major of an extraordinary 2025 for Littler, having also won the World Championship, UK Open and the World Matchplay, while Humphries' runner-up finish is his second in as many years at the World Grand Prix.

Littler's growing haul of titles has further closed his gap on Humphries at the top of the rankings, with the teenager now just £70,750 behind the world No 1 - as of October 13 - heading into a busy stretch of the season.

The next darts major live on Sky Sports is the Grand Slam of Darts from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January 3.

Stream darts, football, golf and more contract-free with NOW.