Luke Littler to look after own career following split from management group ahead of World Grand Prix
Luke Littler "on his own" after splitting from management, says "I think it's better"; 'Nuke' speaking after superb display to beat Gian van Veen at World Grand Prix; Van Veen averaged record 106.47 in defeat and Littler says Premier League and major title could be in Dutchman's future
Wednesday 8 October 2025 00:34, UK
Luke Littler plans to look after his own career following a split from ZXF Sports Management on the eve of the World Grand Prix.
Littler, speaking after his scintillating 2-0 win over Gian van Veen in the opening round of the double-in, double-out event in Leicester, will now primarily manage himself, with help from family and Garry Plummer at Target Darts.
The reigning world and World Matchplay champion and 2024 Premier League winner had been with his previous management group, run by Martin Foulds, since the age of 13 in 2020.
- Luke Littler beats Gian van Veen in stunning match
- World Grand Prix LIVE! Scores, news and highlights
- Latest World Grand Prix results and schedule
- Got Sky? Watch darts on the Sky Sports app
- Not got Sky? Get instant access contract-free
Littler would not be drawn on the reason for the break up but told reporters on Tuesday: "I'm on my own. Just as myself, I think it's better.
"Obviously I've got my family to support me and obviously Martin [Foulds] had done his job, but I think it was the right time.
"Booking flights, hotels and all that stuff and we're on our own.
"I'm going to have help from Garry [Plummer] at Target as well. It's going to be massive; we're going in the right direction.
"No one knows what's been going on behind the scenes. And I won't be saying anything, but it was just the right time."
Littler: I can definitely do some damage
Littler's win over Van Veen included finishes of 151 and a match-clinching 144 as his opponent lost despite recording the highest average in World Grand Prix history - the Dutchman's 106.47 eclipsing the 106.45 registered by Alan Warriner-Little in 2001.
Littler, who suffered a first-round exit to Rob Cross on his Grand Prix debut last year, averaged 105.58 and said: "I can definitely do some damage. Obviously that performance shows it.
"It's still only round one. We've still got plenty of time to go to be thinking of lifting the trophy. Just take it game by game.
"It's one of the [major titles] that's missing for me and it's definitely not the easiest. Obviously the way I've played there, hopefully I can come back in a few days and get the job done again."
Littler: Van Veen is incredible
Littler had high praise for Van Veen as he tipped the world No 15 for possible Premier League inclusion next year and also to perhaps win a major crown in the near future.
The world No 2 added: "Gian played his part, but that second set, I was a bit too much for him. He didn't step away. But I knocked it up a gear and I went on to win it.
"Obviously the next few tournaments, if Gian goes deep into them, then I hope he'll get the Premier League.
"It wouldn't surprise me if these two [Gian and Josh Rock] won a major in the few months or next few years. They are incredible."
Watch day three of the BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Wednesday, with coverage every day up to and including the final on Sunday. Stream darts, football, golf, cricket and more contract-free with NOW.