World Grand Prix Darts 2025: Schedule, format, prize money, venue, dates as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries seek title

The World Grand Prix of Darts 2025 takes place in Leicester this week with 32 of the world's top players in action.

The event at Leicester's Mattioli Arena from October 6-12 features a unique double-in format, as reigning champion Mike De Decker bids to retain the title.

Here is the schedule for the tournament plus some background on how it all works...

What is the schedule?

Round One: Monday October 6 (6pm)

(9) Rob Cross vs Wessel Nijman

(16) Martin Schindler vs Krzysztof Ratajski

(8) Chris Dobey vs Cameron Menzies

(5) James Wade vs Joe Cullen

(13) Danny Noppert vs Jermaine Wattimena

(1) Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

(12) Gary Anderson vs Raymond van Barneveld

(4) Stephen Bunting vs Niko Springer

Round One: Tuesday October 7 (6pm)

(11) Damon Heta vs Luke Woodhouse

(14) Ross Smith vs Daryl Gurney

(6) Jonny Clayton vs Andrew Gilding

(7) Gerwyn Price vs Ryan Searle

(2) Luke Littler vs Gian van Veen

(3) Michael van Gerwen vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

(15) Peter Wright vs Mike De Decker

(10) Josh Rock vs Ryan Joyce

Wednesday October 8 (7pm)

4x Second Round matches

Thursday October 9 (7pm)

4x Second Round matches

Friday October 10 (7pm)

Quarter-Finals

Saturday October 11 (8pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday October 12 (8pm)

Final

What is the format?

The World Grand Prix is an annual PDC tournament that was founded in 1998. It is the fourth of seven ranked majors during the year and the third-longest-running televised event in the calendar.

It is the only double-start tournament in the PDC calendar, whereby players must both start and finish on a double (or bullseye). A player will only start scoring points in a leg once they hit a double, with the points value of the double counting as the first scoring dart.

It is a straight knockout tournament with a set-play format, where each set is contested over the best of five legs.

How can I watch?

Every session of the World Grand Prix will be live on Sky Sports.

Tune in to Sky Sports + from Monday to Saturday, while Sky Sports Main Event will show the final on Sunday.

Has there been a nine-darter?

Brendan Dolan was the first player to throw a nine-dart leg at the World Grand Prix in 2011 in the double-start format.

The Northern Irishman, who adopted the nickname 'The History Maker' after the tournament, hit double 20, followed by six treble 20s, treble 17 and bullseye to complete the perfect leg.

More history was made in 2014 when James Wade and Robert Thornton both threw nine-dart legs in their second-round clash.

Who are the previous winners?

Phil Taylor is the most successful player in the tournament's history, having won 11 titles before retiring in 2017.

Michael van Gerwen won his sixth title in 2022, while Luke Humphries won in 2023 and Mike De Decker claimed glory in 2024.

Other previous winners are Daryl Gurney (2017), Robert Thornton (2015), James Wade (2010 and 2007), Colin Lloyd (2004) and Alan Warriner (2001).

What is the prize money?

A whopping £600,000 is on offer at the World Grand Prix, with the winner taking home £120,000.

The runner-up will then claim £60,000, the semi-finalists pocketing £40,000 each.

From then, quarter-finalists get £25,000, a place in the last 16 gets you £15,000, and a first-round exit will see you take home £7,500.

In 2026, the prize money will go up once again to £750,000 on offer, with the winner taking home a staggering £150,000.

What event is next on Sky Sports?

Following the World Grand Prix, the Grand Slam of Darts will be live on Sky Sports from Wolverhampton from November 8-16.

And then it's the big one in December as the World Darts Championship is live from Alexandra Palace from December 11 to January 3.

