World Grand Prix darts: Luke Littler beats Gian van Veen in stunning match but Michael van Gerwen knocked out

Luke Littler secured his first career win at the BoyleSports World Grand Prix in stunning style with a 2-0 victory over Gian Van Veen in a high-quality, 11-minute opening-round encounter in Leicester - before six-time champion Michael van Gerwen was knocked out.

Reigning world champion Littler was beaten in the first round on his Grand Prix debut last year by Rob Cross, but claimed a spot in the last 16 this time around in the double-in, double-out event.

'The Nuke' crunched a 151 in a rip-roaring first set in which he averaged 104 and Van Veen - winner of the 2024 World Youth Championship and now ranked 15th in the world - averaged 107.

Littler - who had announced earlier in the week that he had split from his management company - then closed out the match with a sizzling 144 and will now take on defending champion Mike De Decker - a 2-1 winner over Peter Wright - on Thursday.

"That is one of the best performances ever in the World Grand Prix," Sky Sports Darts' Stuart Pyke said of Littler on commentary. "All Van Veen can do is smile as we enjoy one of the great sporting talents in the world at the moment."

Van Veen - whose overall average of 106.47 is the highest-ever at the Grand Prix - had hammered two maximums to win the opening leg of the match in 11 darts before Littler responded with a 14-darter, setting the scene for a thrilling contest.

Speaking afterwards, Littler said: "I am very happy. I don't think I could have done a lot better there.

"I certainly played better than last year. I said I would be fiery in my [pre-match] interview and I showed a bit of that.

"I missed a few doubles starting and finishing but overall it was a good performance and Gian played his part in a brilliant game. We push each other every time, play our best darts against each other.

"Hopefully this is my next major. First round done, on to the next."

Van Gerwen dumped out but Price, Clayton win

Van Gerwen's hopes of a seventh Grand Prix crown were dashed after he fell to a first-round defeat for the second year running, beaten by fellow Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 2-0.

Van Gerwen won only two legs and missed 11 attempts at a closing double.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton, winners of the Grand Prix in 2020 and 2021 respectively, also progressed, with Price rebounding from being swept 3-0 in the opening set to defeat Ryan Searle 2-1, pinning a delicious 138 in the second set.

Clayton, meanwhile, snapped a six-match losing streak against Andrew Gilding to beat the former UK champion 2-0, with the same scoreline recorded in Daryl Gurney's win over 14th seed Ross Smith - Gurney's highlight a fine finish with back-to-back D19s.

Damon Heta suffered a fifth consecutive first-round defeat at the World Grand Prix, going down 2-1 to Luke Woodhouse in a last-leg shootout to begin the night.

Heta - who lit up Leicester with a 150 checkout - was ahead in the decider as Woodhouse struggled to hit the required leg-starting double.

But the Australian then watched on as his opponent fired in two 180s before sealing victory with a checkout of 90 on double five.

Elsewhere, De Decker's win over Wright included a finish of 152 - a moment of magic Wright applauded - as the Belgian rallied from losing the opening set.

Plus, Josh Rock finally tasted victory in this event at the third time of asking, exacting revenge on his conqueror last year, Ryan Joyce, with a come-from-behind 2-1 success.

Rock will battle Price in the last 16 on Thursday, with Van Duijvenbode tackling Gurney and Clayton playing Woodhouse, in addition to the previously mentioned Littler-De Decker clash.

Wednesday's second-round matches are Cameron Menzies versus Rob Cross, Stephen Bunting versus Danny Noppert, Luke Humphries versus Krzysztof Ratajski and Joe Cullen versus Gary Anderson.

Tuesday's first-round results

First to two sets

Damon Heta 1-2 Luke Woodhouse

Ross Smith 0-2 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 2-0 Andrew Gilding

Gerwyn Price 2-1 Ryan Searle

Luke Littler 2-0 Gian van Veen

Michael van Gerwen 0-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright 1-2 Mike De Decker

Josh Rock 2-1 Ryan Joyce

Wednesday's second-round schedule

First to three sets

Cameron Menzies vs Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting vs Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Joe Cullen vs Gary Anderson

Thursday's second-round schedule

First to three sets

Luke Littler vs Mike De Decker

Gerwyn Price vs Josh Rock

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton vs Luke Woodhouse

The quarter-finals take place on Friday, the semi-finals on Saturday and the final on Sunday.

