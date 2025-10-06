Luke Littler announces split from management company ZXF Sports who he has been with throughout pro career

Luke Littler has announced he has split with the management company who have worked with him throughout his professional career.

Littler had been part of the ZXF Sports Management stable run by Martin Foulds since signing for them as a 13-year-old in 2020, with the company supporting 'The Nuke' throughout the rest of his junior career and his rapid rise onto the PDC Tour.

His incredible run to the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship final resulted in an agreement with Soapbox - a communications firm with Anthony Joshua, Chloe Kelly and Eddie Hearn among their clients - to take over the PR of Littler and multiple other ZXF-managed players.

Littler followed an impressive 2024 by winning the world championship in January and continuing his rapid rise, with the 18-year-old now making the decision to step away from ZXF.

In a statement released on social media, Littler said: "I want to say a massive thank you to @Zxfsports, and especially @Martin_foulds84, for everything they've done for me so far in my career.

"We've had some amazing times together over the last five years and I'll always be grateful for the advice and support that's helped me get to this point.

"As my career moves forward and the schedule gets busier, we've agreed it's the right time for me to take the next step with new representation. Martin has been brilliant for me and I wish him and everyone at ZXF the very best. Excited for what's ahead."

