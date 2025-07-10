World Matchplay Darts: Draw, schedule, format and prize money confirmed as Luke Littler, Luke Humphries seek title

Michael van Gerwen will face Raymond van Barneveld in a blockbuster first-round match at the World Matchplay Darts, while Luke Littler will open his campaign against Ryan Searle.

The draw for one of the biggest darts events of the year took place on Thursday and sees three-time winner Van Gerwen paired with five-time world champion Van Barneveld in the headline match on Monday July 21.

The opening night of the tournament on Saturday July 19 sees defending champion Luke Humphries face rising Dutch star Gian van Veen, while world champion Littler takes on world No 19 Searle on the first Sunday of the tournament.

The 32 qualifiers for the World Matchplay were confirmed this week with former world champion Michael Smith, who reached the semi-finals in Blackpool last year, missing out on a place.

The tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool will run from Saturday July 19 with the final taking place on the evening of Sunday July 27. The Women's World Matchplay will take place earlier that day.

Every session will be live on Sky Sports.

World Matchplay Darts 2025 first-round draw

Luke Humphries (1) vs Gian van Veen

Danny Noppert (16) vs Cameron Menzies

Nathan Aspinall (8) vs Wessel Nijman

James Wade (9) vs Joe Cullen

Stephen Bunting (4) vs Ryan Joyce

Gary Anderson (13) vs Luke Woodhouse

Jonny Clayton (5) vs Martin Schindler

Dave Chisnall (12) vs Mike De Decker

Luke Littler (2) vs Ryan Searle

Peter Wright (15) vs Jermaine Wattimena

Damon Heta (7) vs Andrew Gilding

Rob Cross (10) vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen (3) vs Raymond van Barneveld

Ross Smith (14) vs Josh Rock

Chris Dobey (6) vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Gerwyn Price (11) vs Daryl Gurney

Session Schedule

Saturday July 19 (1900-2300)

First Round x4

James Wade v Joe Cullen

Danny Noppert v Cameron Menzies

Luke Humphries v Gian van Veen

Nathan Aspinall v Wessel Nijman

Sunday July 20

Afternoon Session (1300-1700)

First Round x4

Damon Heta v Andrew Gilding

Rob Cross v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena

Dave Chisnall v Mike De Decker

Evening Session (1900-2300)

First Round x4

Gary Anderson v Luke Woodhouse

Jonny Clayton v Martin Schindler

Luke Littler v Ryan Searle

Stephen Bunting v Ryan Joyce

Monday July 21 (1900-2300)

First Round x4

Chris Dobey v Ricardo Pietreczko

Gerwyn Price v Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld

Ross Smith v Josh Rock

Tuesday July 22 (1900-0000)

Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC

Humphries/Van Veen v Noppert/Menzies

Aspinall/Nijman v Wade/Cullen

Bunting/Joyce v Anderson/Woodhouse

Clayton/Schindler v Chisnall/De Decker

Wednesday July 23 (1900-0000)

Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC

Littler/Searle v Wright/Wattimena

Heta/Gilding v Cross/Van Duijvenbode

Van Gerwen/Van Barneveld v Smith/Rock

Dobey/Pietreczko v Price/Gurney

Thursday July 24 (2000-2300)

Quarter-Finals x2

Friday July 25 (2000-2300)

Quarter-Finals x2

Saturday July 26 (2000-2300)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 27

Afternoon Session (1300-1700)

Betfred Women's World Matchplay

Evening Session (2000-2200)

Betfred World Matchplay Final

Format

First Round Best of 19 legs

Second Round Best of 21 legs

Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals Best of 33 legs

Final Best of 35 legs

Prize Fund

Winner £200,000

Runner-Up £100,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £30,000

Second Round Losers £15,000

First Round Losers £10,000

Total £800,000

