Luke Littler closes on No 1: How soon could 'The Nuke' overtake Luke Humphries after World Grand Prix glory and another major title?

Luke Littler moved a big step closer to completing his rapid ascent towards world No 1 at the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix, having beaten rival Luke Humphries to victory in Leicester.

The latest showdown between the world's top two - the 25th meeting in a PDC-organised event and sixth in a televised final - saw Littler claim bragging rights after a 6-1 victory over Humphries at the Mattioli Arena.

The 18-year-old narrowly missed on a nine-dart leg during a high-quality contest, where he won each of the first four sets in final-leg deciders and posted three ton-plus finishes on his way to becoming the youngest champion in the tournament's history.

Victory at the double-start tournament is a fourth TV major of an extraordinary 2025 for Littler, having also won the World Championship, UK Open and the World Matchplay, while Humphries' runner-up finish is his second in as many years at the World Grand Prix.

Littler's growing haul of titles has further closed his gap on Humphries at the top of the rankings, with the teenager now just £70,750 behind the world No 1 - as of October 13 - heading into a busy stretch of the season.

"It's very busy, but [winning the World Grand Prix] puts down a real marker for myself," Littler said in his victory press conference. "I say it's all build-up to the Worlds [Championships], but there's still major titles to pick up before that one.

"Obviously until I get that world number one spot, I'll never call myself the best in the world - whoever's number one, they're the best. I can't think about it too much - I've just got to keep chucking away and playing my best darts."

How do the rankings work and why is Littler closing on No 1?

The Werner Rankings Ladder (PDC World Rankings) is based on prize money won over a two-year period by players in ranking tournaments.

Humphries currently tops the standings - as of October - with £1,736,250, while Littler's World Grand Prix title took him to £1,665,500 and over £900,000 clear of Michael van Gerwen in third place.

Littler is only in his second year of holding a PDC Tour Card, meaning all prize money earned from ranking events will go towards his total, whereas Humphries is defending the money won during the 2023 season.

"I have to just get better," Humphries admitted after losing to Littler in Leicester. "I have to work harder. If I don't, he'll walk away with it all the time. I need to work harder than I ever have because I want to match him."

A big portion of Humphries' ranking is from his 2023 performances, with the prize money earned for winning the Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship - along with his run to the European Championship quarter-finals that year - dropping off in the coming weeks.

"There's three majors before the World Championships and it's very busy with ProTours between as well," Littler explained. "From next weekend onwards, there's no weekends off until the Worlds.

"At the start of the year there was a massive gap, but then I won a few Euro Tours, won the Matchplay and then now this one, it's really put him on his toes and I'm right behind him."

How soon could Littler get to world No 1?

Littler is competing in Players Championship events in Wigan on October 14 and October 15, both offering a £15,000 first prize and opportunities to make further inroads on Humphries' advantage.

The first chance to officially get to No 1 will come at the European Championship (October 25-28), which has a £120,000 first prize, providing Littler heads to Germany within £85,000 of Humphries.

Humphries' £25,000 earned in 2023 will drop off his ranking at that event, meaning a Littler victory would guarantee him top spot even if 'Cool Hand' takes home the £60,000 on offer for a runner-up finish.

If the £70,750 advantage remained going into that major, a runner-up finish for Littler could get him to No 1 if Humphries suffered a first-round exit, while there are various other scenarios depending on what the starting gap between the two Lukes is that week.

More to come from Littler once No 1 secured?

Should Humphries remain world No 1 after the European Championship, the Players Championship events on October 29 and October 30 will be other chances for the top spot to change ahead of Littler's title defence at the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

Littler is looking increasingly likely to move top of the world rankings before his World Championship title defence in December - featuring a record 128-player field and offering a £1m first prize.

The teenager now just needs the European Championship, Players Championship Finals and The Masters to have won every significant individual title, something he could have wrapped up by February, although already has his sights set on further success.

"Once, hopefully, when I do win one of every major, I'll be very happy," Litter explained. "Like I said, I'll just add on to it. I'll try and be double, triple champion in whatever major that may be.

"Once I've won one of everything - that has always been my dream, to put my name on every trophy - we'll see what goes on from there."

What's next?

The next TV major live on Sky Sports is the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January 3 at the Alexandra Palace.