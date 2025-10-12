Luke Litter vs Luke Humphries: Head-to-head record, past darts matches in TV finals and who has the edge in darts' battle for world No 1?

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will go head-to-head once again in the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix final, the latest chapter in the growing generational rivalry between the world’s top two players

The two lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites to reach Sunday's showpiece at the Mattioli Arena, with Littler following a dramatic final-leg thriller against Gerwyn Price by trashing Jonny Clayton 5-1 and Humphries despatching Danny Noppert 5-3.

Humphries has topped the PDC Order of Merit since beating Littler to victory in the 2024 World Championship final at the Alexandra Palace, with both players winning multiple TV major titles and enjoying huge success over the two seasons since.

Littler has already won the UK Open and World Matchplay in 2025, along with two World Series events, while Humphries is into his third consecutive World Grand Prix final after already winning the World Masters and Premier League.

Humphries has recently described the match-up as the 'biggest game in world darts', with Sunday's clash in Leicester the 25th time the two Lukes have faced each other in a PDC professional event.

Littler has got the better of 'Cool Hand' in 14 of the 24 previous meetings, including six of the 10 clashes so far in 2025, although Humphries has won three of the past five finals in a PDC major or World Series Event.

Ahead of their latest battle for a TV major, live on Sunday from 8pm on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event, we take a look at each of the past occasions these two have contested a significant TV final...

Littler captured the interest of the sporting world with his memorable Alexandra Palace debut, where the then 16-year-old beat former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Rob Cross during a remarkable run to the final.

The Nuke looked on course for a famous victory when he won three consecutive sets to move into a 4-2 lead, only to miss a crucial D2 for a three-set cushion and allow Humphries to reduce the deficit in a final-leg decider.

Humphries then won each of the next four sets to close out victory, a fourth TV major title in as many months, while Littler's runner-up finish saw him selected for the following year's Premier League.

Littler hit the ground running in his debut Premier League season, winning four events nights on his way to topping the standings, then capped off the campaign with another impressive victory over Humphries at London's O2 Arena.

The teenager had already beaten Humphries in each of their previous four meetings of the regular season, including both the first two weeks, with Littler extending that run and becoming the youngest Premier League champion.

The first-to-11 contest was locked at five each when Littler delivered a sensational nine-darter to send the crowd into a frenzy, before following it by winning five of the next seven legs to secure the £275,000 first prize.

Littler arrived as Grand Slam of Darts champion and looking to cap off a stunning first full year on the professional circuit with another TV title, only to come unstuck against Humphries in a high-scoring final.

He fired four ton-plus checkouts during the match, including 170 and 164 finishes during a three-leg burst, as he battled back from 5-1 down to move within a leg of Humphries and set up a thrilling finish.

The pair remained locked together until Humphries claimed the last three legs to pull clear and wrap up an 11-7 triumph, seeing him extend his advantage as world No 1 and join Michael van Gerwen as the only players to successfully defend their Players Championship Finals title.

The two Lukes dominated the regular Premier League campaign, winning nine nights between them, with the pair going head-to-head eight times - including in five finals - on their way to finishing the top two in the standings.

Humphries looked in danger of losing to Littler at the O2 Arena for the second successive year after falling 3-0 and 5-3 behind, but the world No 1 flipped the match by claiming five of the next six legs to open up an 8-6 advantage.

'Cool Hand' closed out an 11-8 victory despite Littler posting a 100.29 average and ten maximums in the match, with Humphries' win his second TV title of the year and seeing him become just the ninth player to win the Premier League title.

Littler raced to his third title in less than a month, following World Matchplay and Australian Darts Masters victories with a record-breaking display against Humphries in Auckland.

He averaged 115.02 - the highest average ever in a World Series event final - during another impressive display, which extended his winning streak and earned a fourth World Series title of his young career.

Littler raced into a 3-0 lead and extended his advantage to 6-2 with 13-dart and 11-dart legs, then responded to back-to-back legs from Humphries by wrapping up an 8-4 win with successive 11 darters.

What to expect from latest Luke vs Luke showdown?

Sky Sports' Mark Webster said: "What a final we've got. Humphries doesn't fear Littler because he's beaten him in major finals and vice-versa. It doesn't deflate your opponent.

"They're the top two players in the world. They keep getting to finals and they know each others games inside and out. It will be played in a rhythm that will suit them both but it will be some final."

Expect plenty more chapters in the Luke vs Luke storyline over the months and years ahead.

Which Luke will win the Boyle Sports World Grand Prix? Watch the final live on Sunday from 8pm on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Main Event. Stream darts, football, golf, cricket and more contract-free with NOW.