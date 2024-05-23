Premier League Darts: Luke Littler hits nine-darter on way to victory over Luke Humphries in final

Luke Littler hit a nine-darter on his way to a sensational 11-7 victory over Luke Humphries in the Premier League Final at London's O2 Arena.

Littler lifted the roof off the O2 Arena as he took out a nine-darter in the 11th leg of the final, the 17-year-old writing his name into the history books once again alongside Phil Taylor by finding the perfect leg on the biggest stage.

He now joins the Premier League winners list alongside Phil Taylor, James Wade, Gary Anderson, Michael van Gerwen, Jonny Clayton, Glenn Durrant, and Raymond van Barneveld.

Littler was visibly emotional after his victory and had a message after the historic moment for those who have questioned him.

He said: "One thing I want to say - for all the doubters, hello! I have just picked up this, you are not doubting me anymore!

"I have really enjoyed it.

"I have been practising really hard - you could probably see on the oche how focused I was. All the hard work goes into this.

"I am a major winner now. I will go to New York next week and then have a week off in Orlando."

Littler finds perfection in a final to remember

The final was predicted to be a tight game as one vs two from the regular rounds faced off and the two Lukes delivered. Littler went 2-0 up before a break back from Humphries brought the game to 2-2.

Every time one thought they had a breakthrough, the other pegged them back, Humphries took out 118 to hold his throw to bring the game to 4-4, and they went into the break locked in at 5-5 in the race to 11.

Littler then produced an incredible moment as he took out a nine-darter in the 11th leg to send an already electric O2 Arena into delirium, then breaking Humphries in the 12th leg for a 7-5 lead.

With the game finely balanced at 9-7, Littler's burst continued as he took key holds of throw to move one leg away from the title, sealing a massive win on tops before the tears started to flow.

Humphries was magnanimous in defeat and enjoyed another great battle against his namesake.

"I was trying to stick in there but there was a big breeze coming through the stage all evening, which is so hard to deal with. That's credit to Luke. He managed it so well all night," he said.

"After the break he played much better. He's a fantastic player, he really is.

"Me and Luke are the two greatest players in the world right now. I love playing him and we're going to have a lot of battles in the future.

"If you look at the season as a whole he deserves to win the Premier League."

Littler and Humphries' route to the final

Littler booked his spot in the final with a 10-5 demolishing of St Helens man Michael Smith.

With the crowd starting their first rendition of 'Walking in a Littler Wonderland', the first semi-final of the night went with the throw for three legs, Littler smashing in a brilliant 144 checkout in the third leg.

The 17-year-old then put himself firmly in charge of the match with a break of throw and then hold of throw to move 4-1 up, 180s from both players putting on a show for the crowd.

With the accuracy on the doubles dwindling for a few legs, Littler went in at the break 7-3 up and needing just three more legs to stride into the final.

Despite a break of throw from Smith, Littler hit back with a break of throw of his own with a 107 checkout, sealing the match on D4 to send the O2 Arena into a frenzy.

Premier League Finals Night: Results Semi-finals Luke Littler 10-5 Michael Smith Luke Humphries 10-5 Michael van Gerwen Luke Littler 11-7 Luke Humphries

Humphries set up a showdown against Littler with a 10-5 clinical display against Michael van Gerwen.

Seven-time and defending Premier League champion Van Gerwen found the early break of throw he required with a 103 checkout to go 2-1 up but it was only the next leg that saw Humphries hit back, going bull, bull D16 for a sensational 132 checkout.

Averaging over 107, Humphries was in control and took six legs in a row, his clinical doubling helping him go a double break up and leave The Green Machine flailing at 7-2 down.

Although van Gerwen managed to battle back to 8-5 by taking two legs on the spin, a spectacular 125 checkout for a break of throw from Humphries nullified his advances, the World Champion sealing the victory on D16.

It is his first loss on Finals Night since 2021 and only his second ever on the O2 stage.

