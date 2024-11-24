Players Championship Finals: Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in thrilling final to retain title

Luke Humphries retained his Players Championship Finals crown after beating Luke Littler 11-7, despite some massive checkouts from the 17-year-old.

The 29-year-old secured his seventh major title and retained the trophy he first won in 2023 after recovering from a shaky start at Butlin's Minehead Resort in Somerset.

Littler, who won the Grand Slam of Darts last week, hit checkouts of 170, 164 and 136 as he threatened to overturn an early deficit, but Humphries held his nerve to win the last three legs.

Teenager Littler missed chances at double tops in the first and second legs and Humphries took control as he landed a 12-dart leg to make it 5-1.

Littler responded with his maximum 170 checkout and broke back to reduce the deficit further to 6-4.

But Humphries then took successive legs to edge closer to victory and, when Littler missed a dart at double 20, he nailed it to complete his strong finish and keep hold of the trophy.

Earlier, Littler had defeated Mike De Decker 10-3 in the quarter-finals and followed that up by beating Ross Smith in the semis 11-9, before facing Humphries, who had overcome Ryan Joyce 10-5 and Dirk van Duijvenbode 11-8 on his way to the final.

"I'm really, really proud of that one to be honest," Humphries said.

"I didn't feel myself this week playing-wise, I felt like I was a dart behind in a lot of the scenarios but there's something that Luke does to you. He really drives me, makes me want to be a better player and I enjoy playing him.

"He let me in really early in that first session to go 4-1 up, I never looked back and I'm proud that I didn't take my foot off the gas. These big games are what I live for.

"Luke is a special talent and he was right - I said to him I've got to get these [titles] early before he wins them all.

"I'd love to be up here and hitting 105 averages like Luke is all the time but he's a different calibre, he's probably the best player in the world right now but there's something about me that never gives up.

"This is a great way to go into the Worlds."

Littler, who lost the World Championship final to Humphries last year, said: "It was tough, missed a few doubles and if you don't take chances early on, it's a lot to come back.

"I hit the 170 and the 164 but just didn't have enough in the end.

"It's been a good past two weeks. I just can't wait to go home, chill out, obviously practise at home for the Worlds. That's it now, leading up to the big one."

