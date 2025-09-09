Gerwyn Price battles to Players Championship 26 title with victory over Gian van Veen in Halle 39 final
Gerwyn Price averages 109.28 and lands 13 maximums in stunning 8-5 final victory over Gian van Veen; Price now moves top of the Players Championship rankings with his fourth win; Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 with the World Grand Prix in Leicester
Tuesday 9 September 2025 20:16, UK
Gerwyn Price underlined his battling qualities with a series of dramatic comebacks to clinch his fourth Players Championship title of the year on Tuesday.
Price produced a brilliant display to defeat Gian van Veen in the Players Championship 26 final, averaging 109.28 and landing an astonishing 13 maximums to complete an 8-5 victory.
The Welshman was beaten 6-0 by Van Veen in Sunday's Czech Darts Open quarter-finals, and he appeared to have revenge in his sights as he won the first six legs of Tuesday's showpiece.
Price landed 122 and 129 checkouts during a blistering early barrage, although he was forced to defy a stunning rearguard from the young Dutchman, who responded with a five-leg blitz of his own.
Van Veen followed up 63 and 98 finishes with a majestic 164 on the bull, before firing in consecutive 15-dart legs as Price began to falter on the outer ring.
However, the three-time Grand Slam champion arrested Van Veen's charge with a sublime 11-darter in leg 12, before following up another brace of 180s by pinning double five to round off a terrific contest.
"I had to battle there," reflected Price, who now moves above Van Veen to occupy top spot on the Players Championship rankings.
"Towards the end Gian took out the 164 and I thought: 'Here we go again'.
"I thought I outplayed him but I couldn't take my chances, and he was pinning some big finishes with his last dart."
Price kicked off his campaign with a 108 average in a 6-2 drubbing of Dom Taylor, before coming back off the canvas to stun James Hurrell, who squandered five match darts for a 6-1 win.
Following a routine 6-2 success against Brendan Dolan, Price then overturned 4-1 and 4-2 deficits against Andy Baetens and Wessel Nijman respectively, which set up a semi-final clash against William O'Connor.
The 40-year-old was forced to showcase further brinkmanship against the Irishman, battling back from 5-2 and 6-4 down to triumph, having survived another match dart in the penultimate leg.
Van Veen, meanwhile, registered a hat-trick of ton-plus averages to progress to his third Players Championship final of the year.
The World Youth Champion continued his excellent form at Halle 39, dispatching Ross Smith and Gary Anderson on his way to pocketing the £10,000 runner-up prize.
2025 Players Championship 26 results
Last 16
Danny Noppert 6-5 Martin Schindler
Gary Anderson 6-4 Callan Rydz
Gian van Veen 6-1 Mickey Mansell
Ross Smith 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price 6-4 Andy Baetens
Wessel Nijman 6-3 Keane Barry
Bradley Brooks 6-4 Dave Chisnall
William O'Connor 6-5 Damon Heta
Quarter-Finals
Gary Anderson 6-5 Danny Noppert
Gian van Veen 6-3 Ross Smith
Gerwyn Price 6-5 Wessel Nijman
William O'Connor 6-3 Bradley Brooks
Semi-Finals
Gian van Veen 7-4 Gary Anderson
Gerwyn Price 7-6 William O'Connor
Final
Gerwyn Price 8-5 Gian van Veen
