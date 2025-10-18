Women's Series: Beau Greaves beats Fallon Sherrock twice to claim Event 21 and 22 titles as part of 72-match streak

Beau Greaves took her remarkable Women's Series winning streak to 72 matches on Saturday, claiming the Event 21 and 22 titles by defeating Fallon Sherrock in both finals.

Greaves has now won 11 consecutive tournaments, clinching her latest two in Wigan a day after confirming she would compete in the PDC World Championship, live on Sky Sports, this December.

The 21-year-old - a three-time women's world champion - beat world No 1 Luke Littler in the World Youth Championship semi-finals last week also, and on Saturday she saw off Sherrock by the same 5-4 scoreline in both finals.

Greaves will next compete in two further Women's Series events on Sunday in Wigan, before turning her attentions to November's Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports from November 8-16 in Wolverhampton.

Greaves will also face defending champion Gian van Veen in the World Youth Championship final at Minehead in late November.

Greaves, Sherrock and Lisa Ashton will all compete at the PDC World Championships at London's Alexandra Palace from December 11, live on Sky Sports.

Women's Series Event 21

Quarter-Finals

Gemma Hayter 5-0 Lisa Ashton

Beau Greaves 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Deta Hedman

Sue Lowther 5-2 Leanne Halls

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-1 Gemma Hayter

Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Sue Lowther



Final

Beau Greaves 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Women's Series Event 22

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-0 Rhian O'Sullivan

Lisa Ashton 5-4 Aurora Fochesato

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Kirsi Viinikainen

Noa-Lynn van Leuven Bye (Deta Hedman withdrew)

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-1 Lisa Ashton

Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Final

Beau Greaves 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Watch the Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January 3. Stream darts and more contract-free with NOW.