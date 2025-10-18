 Skip to content

Women's Series: Beau Greaves beats Fallon Sherrock twice to claim Event 21 and 22 titles as part of 72-match streak

Beau Greaves takes her Women's Series winning run to phenomenal 72 matches by claiming Event 21 and 22 titles; Watch Greaves at the Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports from November 8-16 in Wolverhampton, and also at the PDC World Championship from December 11

Saturday 18 October 2025 20:23, UK

Beau Greaves
Image: Beau Greaves secured Women's Series Event 21 and 22 titles in Wigan on Saturday

Beau Greaves took her remarkable Women's Series winning streak to 72 matches on Saturday, claiming the Event 21 and 22 titles by defeating Fallon Sherrock in both finals.

Greaves has now won 11 consecutive tournaments, clinching her latest two in Wigan a day after confirming she would compete in the PDC World Championship, live on Sky Sports, this December.

The 21-year-old - a three-time women's world champion - beat world No 1 Luke Littler in the World Youth Championship semi-finals last week also, and on Saturday she saw off Sherrock by the same 5-4 scoreline in both finals.

Greaves will next compete in two further Women's Series events on Sunday in Wigan, before turning her attentions to November's Grand Slam of Darts live on Sky Sports from November 8-16 in Wolverhampton.

Greaves will also face defending champion Gian van Veen in the World Youth Championship final at Minehead in late November.

Greaves, Sherrock and Lisa Ashton will all compete at the PDC World Championships at London's Alexandra Palace from December 11, live on Sky Sports.

Women's Series Event 21

Quarter-Finals
Gemma Hayter 5-0 Lisa Ashton
Beau Greaves 5-4 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Deta Hedman
Sue Lowther 5-2 Leanne Halls

Semi-Finals
Beau Greaves 5-1 Gemma Hayter
Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Sue Lowther

Final
Beau Greaves 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Women's Series Event 22

Quarter-Finals
Beau Greaves 5-0 Rhian O'Sullivan
Lisa Ashton 5-4 Aurora Fochesato
Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Kirsi Viinikainen
Noa-Lynn van Leuven Bye (Deta Hedman withdrew)

Semi-Finals
Beau Greaves 5-1 Lisa Ashton
Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Final
Beau Greaves 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

