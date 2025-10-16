German Darts Championship: Schedule and results from European Tour event with Gerwyn Price and James Wade in action
Gerwyn Price and James Wade among big names in action in Hildesheim; top 32 players in European Tour rankings after this event will reach European Championship in Dortmund from October 23-26; Joe Cullen needs to reach at least last 16 to stay in hunt for a place
Thursday 16 October 2025 14:14, UK
The regular European Tour darts campaign concludes this weekend with the Elten Safety Shoes German Darts Championship.
The top 32 players in the season-long rankings will qualify for the European Championship in Dortmund from October 23-26, with Joe Cullen - currently 35th in the standings - needing to reach at least the last-16 in Hildesheim to have any chance of making the finale.
Peter Wright won the German Darts Championship in 2024 after beating Luke Littler 8-5 in the final and starts his title defence against either Ricardo Pietreczko or Radek Szaganski in round two on Saturday afternoon.
Newly-crowned World Grand Prix champion Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson have opted out of this weekend's tournament.
German Darts Championship schedule
Friday October 17 (round one)
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Cameron Menzies vs Wesley Plaisier
Niels Zonneveld vs Darius Labanauskas
Jeffrey de Graaf vs Steve Lennon
Wessel Nijman vs Martin Kramer
Ryan Joyce vs Justin Hood
Luke Woodhouse vs Tom Bissell
Krzysztof Ratajski vs Felix Springer
Andrew Gilding vs William O'Connor
Evening session (1800 BST)
Jermaine Wattimena vs Keane Barry
Daryl Gurney vs Christian Kist
Ricardo Pietreczko vs Radek Szaganski
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Karel Sedlacek
Raymond van Barneveld v Kevin Troppmann
Ricky Evans vs Joe Cullen
Gabriel Clemens vs Tomislav Rosandic
Nathan Aspinall vs Maximilian Czerwinski
Saturday October 18 (round two)
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Gian van Veen vs Zonneveld/Labanauskas
Damon Heta vs De Graaf/Lennon
Danny Noppert vs Woodhouse/Bissell
Ryan Searle vs Ratajski/Springer
Mike De Decker vs Nijman/Kramer
Rob Cross vs Menzies/Plaisier
Peter Wright vs Pietreczko/Szaganski
Dave Chisnall vs Clemens/Rosandic
Evening session (1800 BST)
Ross Smith vs Aspinall/Czerwinski
Jonny Clayton vs Van Barneveld/Troppmann
Gerwyn Price vs Gurney/Kist
James Wade vs Wattimena/Barry
Chris Dobey vs Van Duijvenbode/Sedlacek
Martin Schindler vs Gilding/O'Connor
Josh Rock vs Evans/Cullen
Stephen Bunting vs Joyce/Hood
Sunday October 19
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
Third round
Evening session (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
