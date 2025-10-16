German Darts Championship: Schedule and results from European Tour event with Gerwyn Price and James Wade in action

The regular European Tour darts campaign concludes this weekend with the Elten Safety Shoes German Darts Championship.

The top 32 players in the season-long rankings will qualify for the European Championship in Dortmund from October 23-26, with Joe Cullen - currently 35th in the standings - needing to reach at least the last-16 in Hildesheim to have any chance of making the finale.

Peter Wright won the German Darts Championship in 2024 after beating Luke Littler 8-5 in the final and starts his title defence against either Ricardo Pietreczko or Radek Szaganski in round two on Saturday afternoon.

Newly-crowned World Grand Prix champion Littler, Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson have opted out of this weekend's tournament.

German Darts Championship schedule

Friday October 17 (round one)

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Cameron Menzies vs Wesley Plaisier

Niels Zonneveld vs Darius Labanauskas

Jeffrey de Graaf vs Steve Lennon

Wessel Nijman vs Martin Kramer

Ryan Joyce vs Justin Hood

Luke Woodhouse vs Tom Bissell

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Felix Springer

Andrew Gilding vs William O'Connor

Evening session (1800 BST)

Jermaine Wattimena vs Keane Barry

Daryl Gurney vs Christian Kist

Ricardo Pietreczko vs Radek Szaganski

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Karel Sedlacek

Raymond van Barneveld v Kevin Troppmann

Ricky Evans vs Joe Cullen

Gabriel Clemens vs Tomislav Rosandic

Nathan Aspinall vs Maximilian Czerwinski

Saturday October 18 (round two)

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Gian van Veen vs Zonneveld/Labanauskas

Damon Heta vs De Graaf/Lennon

Danny Noppert vs Woodhouse/Bissell

Ryan Searle vs Ratajski/Springer

Mike De Decker vs Nijman/Kramer

Rob Cross vs Menzies/Plaisier

Peter Wright vs Pietreczko/Szaganski

Dave Chisnall vs Clemens/Rosandic

Evening session (1800 BST)

Ross Smith vs Aspinall/Czerwinski

Jonny Clayton vs Van Barneveld/Troppmann

Gerwyn Price vs Gurney/Kist

James Wade vs Wattimena/Barry

Chris Dobey vs Van Duijvenbode/Sedlacek

Martin Schindler vs Gilding/O'Connor

Josh Rock vs Evans/Cullen

Stephen Bunting vs Joyce/Hood

Sunday October 19

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Third round

Evening session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final

The next darts major live on Sky Sports is the Grand Slam of Darts from November 8-16, before the World Darts Championship runs from December 11-January 3. Stream darts and more contract-free.