Beau Greaves doubles up in Women's Series darts yet again, wins seventh straight title and 12th of the season

Beau Greaves doubled up at the latest Women's Series events in Milton Keynes as her two triumphs on Saturday took her to seven titles in a row on the circuit and 12 for the season.

Greaves beat Fallon Sherrock 5-3 in the Event 17 final before defeating Aileen de Graaf 5-2 to clinch victory in Event 18 hours later.

The 21-year-old has won two-thirds of the tournaments on the Women's Series so far this year with the remaining six shared among Sherrock, Noa-Lynn van Leuven, Kirsi Viinikainen and Women's World Matchplay winner Lisa Ashton.

Greaves lost to Ashton in the semi-finals of the Matchplay in July as her hopes of winning that event in Blackpool for the third year in succession were dashed.

But she has been the dominant women's player throughout the rest of the campaign and has now won two Women's Series events on the same day on five separate occasions.

Greaves will look to add to her haul when Events 19 and 20 take place on Sunday, also in Milton Keynes.

