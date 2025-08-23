Beau Greaves doubles up in Women's Series darts yet again, wins seventh straight title and 12th of the season
Beau Greaves moves on to 12 Women's Series titles for the season after doubling up in Milton Keynes on Saturday; 21-year-old has now won last seven Women's Series tournaments; Greaves beats Fallon Sherrock and Aileen de Graaf in latest finals; Events 19 and 20 to be held on Sunday
Saturday 23 August 2025 19:19, UK
Beau Greaves doubled up at the latest Women's Series events in Milton Keynes as her two triumphs on Saturday took her to seven titles in a row on the circuit and 12 for the season.
Greaves beat Fallon Sherrock 5-3 in the Event 17 final before defeating Aileen de Graaf 5-2 to clinch victory in Event 18 hours later.
The 21-year-old has won two-thirds of the tournaments on the Women's Series so far this year with the remaining six shared among Sherrock, Noa-Lynn van Leuven, Kirsi Viinikainen and Women's World Matchplay winner Lisa Ashton.
- Get Sky Sports or stream no contract📺
- Listen to the Love the Darts podcast🎙️
- PDC events and winners for 2025 📅🏆
- Get the sports notifications you want 🔔
Greaves lost to Ashton in the semi-finals of the Matchplay in July as her hopes of winning that event in Blackpool for the third year in succession were dashed.
But she has been the dominant women's player throughout the rest of the campaign and has now won two Women's Series events on the same day on five separate occasions.
Greaves will look to add to her haul when Events 19 and 20 take place on Sunday, also in Milton Keynes.
Live darts is back on Sky Sports from October 6-12 as the BoyleSports World Grand Prix is held in Leicester.